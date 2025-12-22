Aster is trading above $0.70 at the time of writing on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market extends its recovery albeit gradually. The perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) native token has increased by over 9% since its record low of $0.65 on Friday, signaling a developing bullish outlook.

Still, investors should temper their bullish expectations, considering a major supply zone has formed between $0.74 and $0.75.

Aster extends token buyback program

Aster has announced the launch of its fifth token buyback program. The program aims to establish structured support for ASTER by strengthening the protocol’s tokenomics to create sustainable value for the community.

The network will, from Tuesday this week, allocate 80% of daily platform fees toward ASTER buybacks. According to a post on X, the program is divided into two phases: A 40% automatic daily buyback to provide consistent on-chain support and gradually reduce supply.

The second phase of the program is a “Strategic Buyback Reserve” ranging from 20% to 40%, which will be executed based on market conditions.

“This reserve gives us the flexibility to respond to volatility and maximize value creation when opportunities arise,” Aster stated.

A token buyback is a mechanism used by crypto projects to reduce the circulation supply of a token. The process works by reducing the potential selling pressure, thereby helping to create sustainable value for the community and the ecosystem. The effect of token buybacks on the price is not immediate but observed over an extended period of steady executions.

Technical outlook: Can Aster hold support ahead of a potential breakout?

Aster price is trading above $0.70 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s short-term outlook remains somewhat neutral to bullish, as reflected by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 on the 4-hour chart. To confirm a strong bullish thesis, the RSI should rise above the 50 midline.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator maintains a buy signal triggered on Friday on the same chart. As the green histogram bars above the mean line expand, they could prompt investors to increase exposure, pushing Aster toward the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.76.

ASTER/USDT 4-hour chart

Still, the MACD indicator remains in the bearish region, suggesting that Aster is not out of the woods yet and that downside risks could push the price below $0.70. Key areas of interest for traders are the demand zone at $0.68 and Aster’s record low of $0.65.