- The crypto market capitalization has declined below the $1 trillion mark for the first time in six months.
- Large deposits to exchanges have been noted by trading firms, including Jump Trading and Wintermute.
- Arbitrum also became a target of the whales as millions of ARB were sold over the past 24 hours.
The crypto market has been witnessing a drawdown for the past month, and the past 24 hours have added to the same. As FUD surrounding Solana and the FTX hearing injected fear into the market, investors reacted with panic selling. This led to a phenomenon not observed in almost six months now.
The crypto market falls below a crucial level
The total value of the crypto market slipped below the $1 trillion mark as on the last day, nearly $29 billion was wiped out. The 2.84% decline in the market cap brought the combined value of all cryptocurrencies to a little over $987 billion.
Total crypto market capitalization
The present value of the crypto market was this low back in March this year and marks a six-month low. Even though the investors’ sentiment was of fear, the crash that occurred towards the end of August injected severe bearishness in the market, which met the FUD regarding the SOL and FTX bankruptcy hearing.
Beyond traders and investors, many large trading firms also jumped on the bandwagon and offloaded millions of dollars worth of crypto assets. According to analysis firms Arkham Intelligence and Lookonchain, the likes of Jump Trading, Abraxas Capital Management and Wintermute Trading have deposited over $30 million worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Arbitrum on various exchanges.
Some of the largest exchange deposits during today’s carnage:— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) September 11, 2023
-14K ETH ($22.5M) from Abraxas Capital Management to Bitfinex (two transactions)
-236 BTC ($5.9M) from Jump Trading to Binance
Track more movements with Arkham.https://t.co/f63pY4QYFk pic.twitter.com/ufCnQiYJWY
This whale behavior added to the bearish impact experienced by the market.
Largest longs liquidation in three weeks
The last 24 hours also marked a milestone in the Futures market, where long contracts were liquidated as a result of the crash. According to data from Coinglass, close to $150 million worth of long liquidations was observed, which is the highest since the crash of mid-August, which resulted in almost $1 billion worth of long contracts being liquidated.
Crypto market long liquidations
This three-week high marks losses for investors that would take some time to recover, looking at the current bearish sentiment of the market.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
FTX exchange’s motion to convert crypto to fiat could make or break the payback plan in September 13 hearing
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) bankrupt FTX exchange filed a motion to sell and hedge its cryptocurrencies and convert them to fiat, to pay back its creditors. The US Trustee opposed FTX’s filing and a hearing was scheduled for the exchange’s motion on September 13.
MATIC price declines, on-chain activity fails to catalyze recovery in Polygon’s token
Polygon’s MATIC token witnessed a spike in user activity since Thursday, September 7. There has been a steady increase in metrics that measure user activity: Daily active addresses, volume, whale transfers greater than $100,000 and $1 million.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.