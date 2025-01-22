- Crypto market capitalization of tokens made in the U.S. climbs 15% in the past 24 hours, crossing $544.15 billion.
- XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink and Avalanche are the top 5 altcoins, wading the uncertainty of Trump’s return to the Oval office.
- Experts are optimistic of pro-crypto policy and update in regulation within the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s new administration.
Crypto market capitalization of altcoins developed in the U.S. crossed $544.15 billion on Wednesday, January 22. Among cryptocurrencies trending in the U.S., XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), and Avalanche (AVAX) have gained in the past 24 hours, per CoinGecko data.
President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval office comes with a slew of executive orders and traders are wading through the uncertainty that follows the volatility in crypto and foreign exchange markets.
Top 5 made in USA altcoins rally
CoinGecko data lists the top altcoins rallying in the past 24 hours. As Bitcoin held steady above
$105,000, altcoins gained between 2% and 9% in the 24-hour timeframe.
Top 5 altcoins made in the USA | Source: CoinGecko
XRP, SOL, LINK and AVAX built on their weekly gains, the tokens are holding on to their rally early on Wednesday. The trade volume of made in USA altcoins crossed $64 billion, according to CoinGecko. Nearly 25 altcoins in the category rallied, riding on the optimism of positive crypto regulation and the expectation of pro-crypto policies in the U.S.
USD may be overvalued and could fuel crypto gains
President Trump’s executive orders, and remarks on tariffs have fueled the uncertainty in global markets. Bitcoin’s consolidation around the $105,000 level is a reminder of how the crypto market is wading unchartered territory and traders come to grips with uncertainty for the coming weeks and months of 2025.
The USD looks stretched on valuation metrics, Citi analysts believe it is overvalued by 3%, however this doesn’t mean the fiat currency wouldn’t climb higher. Following through on fiscal policies promised by President Trump could continue to jolt global markets and the outlook for cryptocurrencies remains a cautiously optimistic one, mid January.
Typically, devaluation of the USD offers an opportunity for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to emerge as a hedge against inflation, a safe haven for investors.
Experts maintain optimistic outlook
Mr. Pankaj Balani, Co – Founder & CEO, Delta Exchange told FXStreet in an exclusive interview:
“Trump's pro-crypto stance has created significant momentum in the markets, with the global crypto market growing by $1.8 trillion in 2024, including $1 trillion since his victory. Post inauguration, investors are anticipating executive orders that would facilitate US banks' to participate in cryptocurrency markets, including allowing banks to own, trade and custody crypto and offer these services to their wealthy clients.
A more favourable US stance on crypto could encourage India to adopt a progressive approach, fostering innovation and growth in the domestic market.”
Michael Egorov, Founder of decentralised exchange Curve Finance told FXStreet,
“I expect that the stablecoin space, in particular, is going to see advancements in 2025, including the growing role of stablecoins that are pegged not to the USD, but to other local currencies.
They are the future of global payments and that means that they will have to start interacting more closely with other fiat currencies. So whatever the results of Trump’s administration will be for the U.S. specifically, on the global scale, we will see other factors shaping this market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
