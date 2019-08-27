Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Getting worse before bulls return – Confluence Detector

Cryptocurrencies have been unable to extend their gains and retreated.

Significant resistance lines imply further falls are due before things improve.

Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Bulls must be on the beach – each time that cryptocurrencies rise – they lose momentum and slip back down. Luckily for cryptos, bears are also hard to spot – perhaps stuck in the woods.

The crypto sphere has been busy Craig Wright's legal issues and Facebook's Libra's regulatory struggles – yet there has been a dearth of considerable market-moving news.

After several limited back-and-forth moves – where next for digital assets? The path of least resistance is down according to our charts. It may probably get worse before it gets better – perhaps when August reaches its end.

This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:

BTC/USD blocked by two lines

Bitcoin is facing fierce resistance at $10,241, where a dense cluster of lines awaits it. This includes the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 100-1h, the BB 15min-Upper, the SMA 10-1h, the SMA 5-one-day, the SMA 200-15m, and the previous 4h-high.

The next cap is close. At $10,400 we note the meeting point of the SMA 10-1d and the BB 1h-Upper.

Further up, $10,665 is another significant cap, where we see the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the SMA 50-1d.

BTC/USD has weak support at $10,080, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the SMA 100-1d converge.

Further down, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies may find support at $9,817, which is the confluence of the PP 1w-S1 and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day.

ETH/USD struggles with $189

Ethereum has a tough line of resistance at $189, which is the juncture of several lines including the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the BB 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 1.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, and the BB 1h-Upper.

ETH/USD faces further resistance leading to $193, where the convergence of the BB 4h-Upper, the PP 1d-R1, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 10-1d, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day awaits it.

Some support awaits it at $185, where we see the confluence of the PP 1d-S1, the BB 4h-Lower, the BB 1h-Lower, and the previous 4h-low.

The next line to watch is $180, where the previous weekly low and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day converge to provide support.

XRP/USD battles $0.2727

Significant resistance awaits Ripple at $0.2727, which is a minefield of lines including the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the SMA 100-1h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 50-4h.

Next, XRP will need to break above $0.2783, which is the convergence of the SMA 100-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the PP 1d-R1.

Support awaits at $0.2615, which is the meeting point of the PP 1d-S2 and the PP 1w-S1.

XRP/USD has more substantial support at $0.2520, where the PP 1d-S3 converges with the previous yearly low.

See all the cryptocurrency technical levels.