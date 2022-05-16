- Bitcoin price gives back most of its weekend gains to test support.
- Ethereum price returns to critical Fibonacci support.
- XRP price at risk of a return to $0.28.
Bitcoin price falls more than 5% after a massive rally off of new 2022 lows. Ethereum price, like BTC, has given up nearly all of the gains it generated since last Friday. XRP price shows signs that it will be unable to breakout above near-term resistance, signaling another major drop in value may occur.
Bitcoin price see traders parse movement post-weekend rally
Bitcoin price action has pulled back since the Sunday close, moving more than 5% lower on the day. BTC has bounced off the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near the Saturday (May 14, 2022) open and is so far holding that zone as support.
A result of the pullback of Bitcoin price is a powerful Triple Top Breakout setup on the $500/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The hypothetical long entry is a buy stop at $32,000, a stop loss at $29,500, and a profit target at $39,000.
BTC/USD $500/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The trade represents 3.5:1 rewards for the risk. A two-box trailing stop would help protect any profit generated post entry.
Ethereum price testing a new support range; failure to hold here could trigger another 40% wipe
Ethereum price has lost almost all of its momentum after last Thursday’s sell-off. As ETH approached the daily Tenkan-Sen and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $2,161, sellers promptly took over. As a result, today’s session has seen ETH wipe out all of Sunday’s and Saturday’s gains.
However, Ethereum price remains well above the new 2022 lows it established last Thursday at $1,763. The $1,950 level is the final primary support zone on the daily chart for ETH before it could collapse into the next high volume node in the 2021 Volume Profile at $1,250.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Any upside potential for Ethereum price is likely limited to the $2,500 value area where the daily Kijun-Sen at $2,470 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $2,571 exist.
XRP price poised for another 40% sell-off
XRP price action does not look promising for bulls. However, from the perspective of the daily Ichimoku chart, There is no near-term support ahead, nor is it out of equilibrium with any of the Ichimoku components.
Bulls have the unenviable job of breaking the most critical resistance zone for XRP until the $1 level: $0.50. The $0.50 value area contains the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement ($0.495), the daily Tenkan-Sen ($0.47), and the 2021 Volume Point of Control ($0.48). As a result, buyers pushed XRP into that range and were immediately met with sellers.
XRP/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
The real danger for any XRP price holders is between $0.42 and $0.28. There is a very thinly traded zone in the Volume Profile between $0.42 and $0.28. Probably, XRP price may not begin a new uptrend until it falls into the $0.28 value area – which also contains the powerful 88.6% Fibonacci retracement.
The near-term upside potential for XRP price is likely limited to daily Kijun-Sen at $0.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Terra’s LUNA recover and reach $120 again?
Do Kwon’s proposal to fork Terra’s LUNA to a new chain has received criticism from Binance CEO and cryptocurrency proponents. The Luna Foundation Guard has spent $3 billion stabilizing TerraUSD’s peg, however, UST has failed to recover.
XRP investors discouraged by China’s economic outlook
Ripple (XRP) price saw bulls trying to get price action through the red descending trendline over the weekend, in an attempt to stop this downtrend that has been present since April.
Shiba Inu price will drop back to $0.00001
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is stalling this morning on its recovery path from the slaughter it underwent last week. Over the weekend, investors got time to reassess the situation.
How 12.59 million ETH out of circulation can affect Ethereum price
The number of Ethereum tokens staked in the Eth2 contract has reached a new all-time high. Despite the key milestone, analysts fear further decline in ETH price, on account of "bear pennant" structure.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.