- The total volume of Ethereum tokens deposited in the ETH2 contract hit a new all-time high of 12.59 million.
- ETH reserves across exchanges have increased with a rise in netflow of the altcoin.
- Analysts have identified a “bear pennant” structure in the Ethereum price trend and predicted a decline of 25%.
The number of Ethereum tokens staked in the Eth2 contract has reached a new all-time high. Despite the key milestone, analysts fear further decline in ETH price, on account of "bear pennant" structure.
Ethereum price at risk despite new milestone
The Ethereum network achieved the highest volume of ETH staked in its deposit contract. This is considered critical to the token’s ciculating supply. Indeed, an increase in the quantity of ETH tokens staked on the Eth2 contract is considered bullish as it reduces the amount of tokens available to sell and contributes to the "shortage" across exchanges.
Roughly 12.59 million Ethereum tokens, worth nearly $26.6 billion, have been depsited in the Eth2 contract, marking a new all-time high.
The implementation of a burn mechanism and the transition to proof-of-stake are considered the two critical ways in which Ethereum can become deflationary.
Based on data from the burn portal, over 2.3 million ETH have been destroyed so far. When taking into consideration the tokens locked, more than 14.90 million ETH have been taken out of circulation, reducing the token’s supply by 12.31%.
The decline is expected to positively influence the Ethereum price in the long-term. Still, analysts believe that ETH may have more room to go down in the short-term.
Netflow across exchanges is the difference between inflow and outflow. This indicator has been positive for over a week, which implies there is a higher volume of Ethereum reserves across exchanges due to a spike in inflows.
The availability of a large quantity of ETH on an exchange platform increases selling pressure on the altcoin, and typically pushes prices lower. As long as the bars on the chart remain green, traders must remain cautious of a another price downswing.
ETH exchange netflow - all exchanges
Moreover, CryptoVizArt, a leading crypto analyst, believes Ethereum formed a bear pennant. This is a bearish continuation pattern that anticipates a 25% correction in Ethereum price if validated.
The analyst argues that the Ethereum price could invalidate the pessimistic outlook if it penetrates horizontal resistance at $2,450. Such a move could confirm the completion of the altcoin’s downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price is on its way to $10
Axie Infinity price displays reasons to believe in further momentum to the downside. Traders should cautiously approach a short bias or avoid the digital asset until the invalidation target is breached. AXS price appears to be unfolding a wave three down like many other cryptocurrencies to start this week.
Binance coin price in a challenging spot as bulls breach $300
Binance coin price could be due to more decline as the technicals hint at subtle bearish control. Binance coin price has retraced 50% in a very sharp and short period of time, a textbook marker for zigzag corrections within wave three price action.
Will Cardano price succumb and head to $0.20
Cardano price could be prepping for a fatal drop to $0.20. ADA price is unfolding as an impulsive wave down. Cardano price shows bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach at $0.87.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is the correction over?
Bitcoin price has intraday traders wondering which direction to scalp the digital asset. The technicals hint at more upside potential but traps could be set as high as $31,700.BTC displays hopeful price action to start this Sunday's trading session.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.