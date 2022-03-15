Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto bulls continue to hold, but for how long?

- Bitcoin price consolidation continues, bear still in control but bulls defending strongly.
- Ethereum price action is overwhelmingly bearish, but sellers can’t shake off buyers.
- XRP price enters a make-or-break zone, giving equal weight to bulls and bears for the likelihood of a breakout.
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate. Ethereum price confirms, again, a major Ichimoku short entry condition. XRP price consolidation gives longs and shorts opportunities for profit.
Bitcoin price continues to vex bears, but a fall is not far away
Bitcoin price action has seen many whipsaws over the past thirty days. Multiple attempts to push Bitcoin lower have been attempted. Similarly, many attempts to return Bitcoin to bullish conditions have also been attempted and rejected.
It is decidedly bearish given where Bitcoin currently sits within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. However, the threshold needed to convert Bitcoin price into a bull market has dropped markedly. As a result, the Ichimoku Cloud has become very thin starting today. Thin Ichimoku Clouds represent weakness. This means that if Bitcoin price can close above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen, at or above $40,125, it should have an easy time breaking out above the Ichimoku Cloud.
BTC/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Bitcoin price needs to close at or above $44,600 to confirm an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. The likely target before hitting any resistance is the $53,000 value area.
A daily close at or below $37,000 would confirm an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout and likely push Bitcoin price down to the June 2021 and July 2021 lows near $30,000.
Ethereum price shows bears having difficulty pushing ETH lower
Ethereum price action, like Bitcoin’s, is overwhelmingly bearish on the daily Ichimoku chart. The overall structure and conditions of ETH mirror nearly all of Bitcoin’s, save one. Ethereum shows a confirmed Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout.
However, despite the Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout, Ethereum price has failed to collapse. Interestingly, ETH has triggered an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout eleven times since March 3. Nevertheless, bears are unable or unwilling to push ETH over the ledge.
Regardless of why Ethereum price is still holding in the $2,500 value area, there are zero technical reasons why it displays any strength. In addition to the Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout confirmation, ETH is below the 2022 Volume Point Of Control, remains below the bearish pennant, and is now below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the all-time high to the low of the strong bar on the weekly chart at $2,570.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Downside risks for Ethereum price are likely limited to the June 2021 and July 2022 lows near the $1,800 value area.
Upside potential is probably capped at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) and the upper trendline of the bearish pennant, both at $2,900.
XRP price could go either way; bulls and bears now wait
XRP price action shows very different trading conditions compared to BTC and ETH. The daily Ichimoku chart shows XRP stuck inside the Cloud. The $0.78 is the primary resistance level and contains the Tenkan-Sen and top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A). $0.73 contains the Kijun-Sen and bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B).
While the Cloud does represent volatility and indecision, there is a bias that has a higher probability of playing out than the other. The two strongest levels in the Ichimoku system, the Kijun-Sen and Senkou Span B, represent where bears need to close XRP price below to trigger an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout. However, the Chikou span would need to be in open space, meaning XRP needs a daily close at or below $0.695 – or 10% below the Tuesday open.
XRP/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinkon Hyo Chart
On the long side, the path is much easier. The Tenkan-Sen and Senkou Span A represent the weaker levels. To trigger an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout, XRP price needs a daily close at or above $0.825 – or 6.5% above the Tuesday open.
Upside potential for XRP price in the near term is likely limited to the $1.05 value area, and downside risks are limited to the $0.50 range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price to complete the bearish pattern with a 70% drop
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is on the cusp of breaking out of a bearish triangle that has dictated price action over the past two months.
XRP price upside potential is capped at around $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Cardano price shows incoming 15% correction
Cardano (ADA) price is undergoing a classic technical squeeze to the downside as lower highs are pushing bulls against a floor, though that floor is holding for now.
MATIC price plummets as Binance halts deposits and withdrawals due to Polygon’s network issues
MATIC price could decline further as the Ethereum scaling solution was hit by a network-wide issue. The Polygon network has since declared the issue resolved and revealed that the blockchain is now stable.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.