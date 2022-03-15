More and more governments are beginning to recognize Bitcoin's power, and the EU just voted against banning Bitcoin. This is plainly a massively beneficial conclusion for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sector as a whole, but traders have yet to recognize it. This is because Bitcoin's price continues to fall today, and bulls appear to be unable to break the current negative market action.
Bitcoin price continues to threaten the 38K price level, and traders are hoping that it will stay above this level since it will enhance the chances of Bitcoin breaking over its 50-day SMA on the daily time frame, which is the immediate barrier.
Fundamentally, traders are looking forward to the Fed meeting as the major event for cryptos; an increase in interest rates is expected to boost the dollar index higher. However, regardless of how much interest rates are raised, inflation is projected to remain low for the remainder of the year, which should benefit Bitcoin's price.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price to revisit $16 as LINK coils above vital support
Chainlink price price has shattered a few weekly resistance barriers and is currently hovering above a crucial, pivotal point. A bounce off this barrier seems likely but might come after LINK undergoes a minor retracement.
SafeMoon price targets 40% upswing despite recent pullback
SafeMoon price seems to have run out of luck as it has been on a steep downtrend with no bullish reaction in sight. However, the recent run-up seems to have breathed a sigh of relief and hints that a minor rally to the immediate barrier is likely.
Solana price hits lowest point in six months, recovery likely as the Ethereum-killer leads in Web3 gaming
Solana price plummeted nearly 5% over the past week, hitting the lowest price in the last six months. Analysts believe Solana price could recover from a recent drop as the altcoin competes with ETC. SOL price plunged consistently for the past 6 mos.
Ethereum 'Merge' edging closer with final Kiln testnet launch
The much-anticipated ‘Merge’ on the Ethereum network is another step closer to becoming a reality after the final public testnet Kiln launched to put it through its paces. On March 14, the Ethereum Foundation urged network stakeholders to run tests using Kiln “to ensure a smooth transition on existing public testnets.”
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.