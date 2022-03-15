More and more governments are beginning to recognize Bitcoin's power, and the EU just voted against banning Bitcoin. This is plainly a massively beneficial conclusion for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency sector as a whole, but traders have yet to recognize it. This is because Bitcoin's price continues to fall today, and bulls appear to be unable to break the current negative market action.

Bitcoin price continues to threaten the 38K price level, and traders are hoping that it will stay above this level since it will enhance the chances of Bitcoin breaking over its 50-day SMA on the daily time frame, which is the immediate barrier.

Fundamentally, traders are looking forward to the Fed meeting as the major event for cryptos; an increase in interest rates is expected to boost the dollar index higher. However, regardless of how much interest rates are raised, inflation is projected to remain low for the remainder of the year, which should benefit Bitcoin's price.