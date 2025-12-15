TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Strategy scoops about $1 billion in Bitcoin for second consecutive week

  • Strategy acquired 10,645 BTC for $980.3 million last week.
  • The purchase marks the company's second consecutive BTC acquisition of nearly $1 billion.
  • Strategy's MSTR stock has remained under pressure amid the risk of potential MSCI exclusion.
Strategy scoops about $1 billion in Bitcoin for second consecutive week
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) treasury and financial intelligence firm Strategy expanded its holdings following another round of weekly accumulation.

The company purchased 10,645 BTC between December 8 and 14 for about $980.3 million at an average price of $92,098 per BTC, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

The move marks the company's second consecutive weekly purchase of nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin after scooping 10,624 BTC for $963 million the previous week.

The Virginia-based firm now holds 671,268 BTC, acquired for $50.33 billion at an average price of $74,972 per BTC.

Strategy funded the latest acquisition primarily through stock sales, raising $888.2 million from sales of its Class A common stock, MSTR and an additional $101 million from perpetual preferred stock offerings across its STRK, STRF and STRD series.

The two latest purchases signal a return to the firm's aggressive accumulation strategy after months of subdued buying activity. Strategy's BTC buying pace cooled in the previous quarters, falling from 18.3% in Q1 to 13.1% in Q2 and 7.1% in Q3, before picking up in Q4.

MSTR underperforms amid risk of potential MSCI exclusion

Despite the aggressive accumulation, Strategy's MSTR stock is down 6% at the time of publication on Monday, stretching its decline to 44% in 2025.

The company's underperformance compared to Bitcoin's 6% decline over the same period has inverted most of its share price premium over its net asset value (NAV).

However, Strategy faces mounting pressure beyond market volatility. The firm retained its position in the Nasdaq-100 index after the annual December 12 rebalancing, but a larger challenge looms from MSCI. The index provider is consulting on a proposal to exclude companies whose digital asset holdings exceed 50% of total assets, with a final decision scheduled for January 15, 2026.

In a 12-page letter to MSCI last week, Strategy opposed the proposal, noting that a potential exclusion of crypto treasuries from its indices would undermine the President Donald Trump administration's pro-crypto stance and "harm national security."

JPMorgan analysts estimate that a potential Strategy exclusion from MSCI could trigger up to $8.8 billion in outflows if other index providers follow suit.

Bitcoin is trading near $86,000 at the time of publication, down 3.5% over the past week.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidates as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion signal institutional dip-buying

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidates as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion signal institutional dip-buying

Solana (SOL) price hovers above $131 at the time of writing on Monday, nearing the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern, awaiting a decisive breakout.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face pressure near key technical barriers

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face pressure near key technical barriers

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) hover around key levels on Monday after correcting slightly in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could face increased downside risk as bearish momentum builds across key indicators.

Top Crypto Losers: DASH, SPX, PENGU – Privacy and meme coins lose ground

Top Crypto Losers: DASH, SPX, PENGU – Privacy and meme coins lose ground

Altcoins, including Dash (DASH), SPX6900 (SPX), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), are leading losses as the broader cryptocurrency market remains cautious ahead of the macroeconomic data releases, such as the US Nonfarm payroll report, CPI data, and the Bank of Japan’s rate-hike decision.

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are nearing the key resistance levels at the time of writing on Friday, and a successful breakout could open the door for a fresh rally. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing around a crucial support zone, hinting at a potential rebound if buyers maintain control.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.