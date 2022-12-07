- Bitcoin price sheds weight, coming closer to its reversal point at $16,545.
- Ethereum price tags the $1,202 to $1,218 demand zone, providing sidelined investors an opportunity to accumulate ETH.
- Ripple price is at a make-or-break point, a recovery above $0.382 will kick-start a run-up.
Bitcoin price is at a place where the probability of reversal is high. This downswing has knocked Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down as well. Although this is a temporary setback, it will allow sidelined buyers to step up.
Bitcoin price sheds dead weight
Bitcoin price has slid from a high of $17,430 to a low of $16,655, collecting the sell-stop liquidity resting below the $16,607 swing lows. This development is a clear sign of market manipulation, which if followed by a reversal above $16,881, will confirm the start of the next leg-up.
Such a bullish situation could see Bitcoin price kick-start its recovery rally to $17,593. In some cases, this move could extend to $19,235.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Bitcoin price produces a four-hour candlestick close below the $15,894 swing low, it will invalidate the optimistic scenario. This move could trigger a sweep of the equal lows at $15,443,
Ethereum price at an opportune level
Ethereum price showed an obvious retracement to the $1,202 to $1,218 demand zone. This move makes it easier for sidelined buyers to step up. The result of which can be witnessed in ETH, which has already appreciated 1.7% so far.
Going forward, a recovery above Monday’s low at $1,246 will indicate a resurgence of buyers. Such a move could indicate that the recovery rally for Ethereum price is underway. In this case, the targets include $1,280 and Monday’s high at $1,305.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ethereum price, a breakdown of the $1,195 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially crash ETH to $1,073.
Ripple price needs to tread carefully
Ripple price has sliced through the $0.382 support level, indicating a surge in selling pressure. This move needs to recover quickly and prevent sellers from having a field day. However, the big crypto’s recovery is crucial for the remittance token to restart its uptrend.
If BTC backs a bounce in XRP price, allowing Ripple to flip $0.382 into a support level, it will indicate the start of an uptrend. In such a case, the remittance token will eye a retest of the $0.448 and subsequent hurdles at $0.472 and $0.506.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a breakdown of the $0.360 level will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple price. Such development could see XRP price slide lower and retest the $0.316.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
