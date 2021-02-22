Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Levels to watch as Binance suspends withdrawals

- Cryptocurrencies have suffered a downward correction after surging beforehand.
- Binance has temporarily suspended withdrawals of Bitcoin and Ethereum due to high network congestion.
- Elon Musk's influence on digital coins and a broad risk-off sentiment are both weighing on markets.
- Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
"Seems high" – Elon Musk, in a tweet referring to Bitcoin and Ethereum has been putting pressure on the whole crypto-verse. Even without comments by the founder-billionaire of Tesla, profit-taking was due after BTC hit a valuation of $1 trillion and other cryptos went too far, too fast.
Another development that is weighing on cryptos is the announcement by Binance that it has temporarily suspended withdrawals due to "high network congestion."
The third factor is a broader market sell-off affecting stocks and other assets. How are the top digital assets positioned on the technical charts?
This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:
BTC/USD faces fierce resistance at $55,300
Bitcoin has some support at around $52,200, and then at around $48,500.
BTC/USD faces strong resistance at around $55,300, and to a lesser extent at $56,500.
ETH/USD capped twice
Ethereum has noteworthy support only at around $1,660.
ETH/USD faces resistance at $1,758, and then at $1,780 – two layers of resistance.
XRP/USD well placed to recover
XRP/USD has strong support at around $0.5430, and then at $0.5185, amid many other shock absorbers.
Substantial resistance awaits Ripple only at $0.6050.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
