Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How high BTC goes is unclear amid institutional FOMO

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to show strength, moving in unchartered territory amid institutional FOMO (fear of missing out). This is reinforced by the fact that the majority of BTC holders are not selling. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is also showing strength, holding above $4,000 while Ripple (XRP) price outdoes itself with double-digit gains.

Bitcoin price eyes $80,000

Bitcoin price could make a 10% climb to the $80,000 psychological level after a bullish breakout above the $70,000 threshold. Markets remain broadly optimistic seen with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position, still ascending despite BTC being massively overbought. Notice the RSI has not confirmed that BTC is ripe for selling.

If bullish momentum increases, Bitcoin price could extend north to the forecasted $80,000 target. This being the first time the market is witnessing this kind of buying frenzy among institutional players for an asset with limited supply, so much so that a bull market appears to have commenced months ahead of the BTC halving, just how far the price can go remains anybody’s guess.

We’ve never seen #Bitcoin reach a new all-time high before the halving.



We have never seen billions of institutional money flow into #Bitcoin.



There has never been so many states looking to pass pro #Bitcoin laws .



Do not blink. History is happening right before your eyes. — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) March 11, 2024

BTC/USDT 1-week chart

Conversely, if traders begin to book profits on the gains made so far, Bitcoin price could pull back, first losing the immediate support at $69,000. An extended fall would plunge BTC price back into the supply zone between $62,278 and $65,618. A break and close below the midline of tis order block at $64,044 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.

Ethereum price could reclaim its all-time high

Ethereum price is up almost 85% since the start of the year and does not show any signs of stopping. ETH bulls maintain a strong presence in the market, represented by the deep green shade of this histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO). The RSI is also northbound, showing rising momentum with the primary trend growing stronger as shown by the volume indicator.

Enhanced buyer momentum could see Ethereum price extend the gains past the $4,500 threshold before reclaiming its $4,868 peak, levels last tested on November 10, 2021. Such a move would denote a 20% climb above current levels.

ETH/USDT 1-week chart

On the other hand, if seller momentum increases, Ethereum price could retract to provide another possible buying opportunity around the $3,602 support level.

Ripple price eyes $0.8000 milestone

Ripple price has gone parabolic, gaining nearly 20% over the last day. This has seen XRP price record a multi-month high of $0.7440. Judging from the RSI position, there is still more room before the payments token can be considered overbought. Also, the AO histogram bars remain in positive territory, flashing green to show the bulls are in the lead.

Enhanced buying pressure could see Ripple price nick the $0.8000 psychological level, or in a highly bullish case, extend the gains to shed a zero and tag the $1.0000 key milestone. This would denote a 38% move north above current levels.



XRP/USDT 1-week chart

On the flip side, a drop below the $0.6421 support is likely to invalidate the bullish thesis, giving the bears a chance to recover the market.

