- Bitcoin price has recorded a new ATH on Binance at $72,661 with technical indicators hinting at incoming gains.
- Recent reports by the London Stock Exchange propelled BTC to new peaks on Monday.
- MicroStrategy has grown its BTC bucket with proceeds from convertible notes and excess cash.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is en route north, steadily reaching towards the $80,000 psychological level. It comes as the countdown to the halving continues, with data from CoinGecko putting estimates at 39 days.
Bitcoin eyes $80K after LSE and MicroStrategy announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) price is holding stably above the $70,000 threshold, topping out at $72,661 on Binance Exchange on Monday. It comes on the back of two bullish reports that have reinvigorated the fear of missing out (FOMO) among BTC holders and crypto market participants.
First, reports indicate the London Stock Exchange (LSE) is set to welcome Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) exchange-traded note (ETN) applications in the beginning of the second quarter.
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) began accepting applications for listing cryptocurrency ETNs on BTC and ETH in the second quarter of 2024. (Reuters)— Crypto Figur (@Crypto_Figur) March 11, 2024
- the UK regulator has allowed it. pic.twitter.com/EEmSUA4md1
ETNs are unsecured debt securities that financial institutions issue in efforts to track the performance of a specific market index, commodity, currency or other asset (BTC and ETH in this case).
For clarity, they are different from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike the latter, ETNs do not represent an ownership stake in a pool of underlying assets (BTC or ETH in this case). ETN investors receive a return based on the performance of the index or asset the ETN is designed to track. Another distinguishing factor is that ETNs carry credit risk associated with the issuing institution.
With the decision coming from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it means there is no opposition to proposals from Recognized Investment Exchanges (RIEs) to establish a listed market segment for cryptocurrency-backed ETNs. Notably, the crypto ETN will be exclusively available to professional investors.
Secondly, Bitcoin price is also rallying on the back of reports that MicroStrategy has added to its Bitcoin portfolio. Specifically, the business intelligence firm has acquired an additional 12,000 BTC for approximately $821.7 million using proceeds from convertible notes and excess cash. The average purchase price for this acquisition was approximately $68,477 per BTC token.
MicroStrategy Completes $800 Million Offering of Convertible Notes at 0.625% Coupon and 42.5% Conversion Premium $MSTR https://t.co/c9TEzMqQHq— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 11, 2024
CEO Michael Saylor tweeted, “As of 3/10/24, MicroStrategy holds 205,000 BTC acquired for roughly $6.91B at an average price of $33,706 per Bitcoin.”
With this, MicroStrategy sidesteps the BlackRock iShares ETF (IBIT), which had reported surpassing MicroStrategy with 195,985 BTC in its portfolio as of Friday after another day of significant inflows. This is data coming from the firm’s recent disclosure. By then, MicroStrategy only held around 193,000 BTC.
Bitcoin price outlook as BTC tailwinds grow
Bitcoin price is showing strength, pushing north and holding above the $72,000 threshold. It confirmed the breakout after flipping the supply zone extending from $62,278 to $65,618 into a bullish breaker during the March 7 trading session.
On the weekly time frame, Bitcoin price is sitting on support at $69,000 with potential for extended gains. This is seen with the rising momentum, signified by the ascending Relative Strength Index (RSI). The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also growing in volume, showing more bulls are approaching the scene.
In addition, the volume indicator is showing pronounced bars, pointing to a trend that is only growing stronger, with bulls not showing any signs of stopping. If sustained, BTC could climb to the $80,000 psychological level, nearly 10% above current levels.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if traders cash in on the gains made over the past five days, Bitcoin price could retract back into the supply zone. A break and close below its midline at $64,044 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend. This could see BTC roll over to the $60,000 threshold before a possible pullback.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
