Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP crash, wiping $1.17 billion from the market

- Bitcoin price closes below $100,000 support level, suggesting a further decline.
- Ethereum price closes below the $3,522 weekly level, indicating a correction on the horizon.
- Ripple price retests the $2.21 daily support level; a firm close below would continue the ongoing pullback.
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades below $98,000 on Friday after declining more than 6% this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps, closing below their key support and declining 12% and 4.5%, respectively, this week.
This recent price drop has triggered a wave of liquation across the crypto market. This downturn has resulted in over $1.17 billion in total liquidations in the last 24 hours and more than $238 million in BTC, $220 million in ETH, and $47 million in XRP, according to data from CoinGlass.
Liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin price is poised for a decline as it closes below the $100K support level
Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high of $108,353 on Tuesday and declined 7.8% in the next two days, closing below the $100K support level. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around $97,500.
If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest the $90,000 support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 49 below its neutral level of 50 and points downwards, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Wednesday, suggesting a downward trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, If BTC recovers and closes above $100,000, it could extend the rally to retest its all-time high (ATH) of $108,353.
Ethereum bears gain momentum
Ethereum price faced rejection around the $4,000 level on Monday and declined 14% over the next three days, closing below the $3,522 weekly level. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $3,450.
If the $3,522 level holds as resistance and ETH closes below $3,335, it would extend the pullback to retest its next daily support at $3,029.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 42 below its neutral level of 50 and points downwards, indicating strong bearish momentum.
ETH/USDT daily chart
If ETH breaks and closes above the $3,522 level, it could extend the recovery to retest its $4,000 level.
Ripple bulls show signs of exhaustion
Ripple price faced rejection around the $2.66 level on Tuesday and declined 12.78% in the next two days. At the time of writing on Friday, it bounces off the $2.21 daily support level and trades around $2.33.
If XRP closes below the $2.21 support level, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $1.96.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 57 after rejecting the overbought level of 70 on Tuesday, suggesting signs of weakness in bullish momentum. If the RSI slips below the neutral level of 50, it could signal a sharp decline in Ripple price.
XRP/USDT daily chart
If XRP rises and closes above $2.66, it could extend the rally to retest the psychologically important level of $3.00.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP crash, wiping $1.17 billion from the market
Bitcoin price trades below $98,000 on Friday after declining more than 6% this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps, closing below their key support and declining 12% and 4.5%, respectively, this week.
Bitcoin's trajectory shows similarities with previous cycles as long-term holders book profits of $2.1 billion
Glassnode's Week on Chain report revealed the similarities between the current Bitcoin uptrend and previous cycles amid changing market conditions. Meanwhile, long-term investors began distributing their tokens at the $100K level.
Crypto Today: Hawkish Fed triggers $400B sell-off as meme coins mirror ETH, SOL price dip
The cryptocurrency sector valuation fell below the $3.5 trillion mark on Thursday, with a 10.7% decline reflecting $390 billion worth of outflows. The crypto market dip has been linked to the US Federal Reserve hinting at a hawkish stance for 2025.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH may not sustain recent 10% decline despite panic selling from short-term holders
Ethereum declined below the $3,550 key support level on Thursday following bearish pressure from the Federal Reserve's rate cut decision. However, on-chain analysis shows that the price decline may not last long as long-term holders have stayed quiet despite the bearish sentiment.
Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $100K mark
Bitcoin briefly dipped below $94,000 earlier this week but recovered strongly, stabilizing around the $100,000 mark by Friday. Despite these mixed sentiments this week, institutional demand remained strong, adding $1.72 billion until Thursday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.