Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC defies respectable correction, restores above $40,000

- Bitcoin price could make a move north if it closes above the $40,726 support on the three-day timeframe.
- Ethereum price likely to fall 5% before inflection with uncollected liquidity residing below $2,135.
- Ripple price looks poised for recovery after a double chance on the FVG.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is attempting a recovery barely 24 hours after speculation of a “respectable correction” that was expected to send BTC to the $35,000 range. Ethereum (ETH) price is yet to heed BTC’s cue, while Ripple (XRP) appears to have bottomed out.
Also Read: Bitcoin price could face short squeeze, analyst says, as FTX sells nearly $1 Billion of Grayscale spot BTC ETF
Bitcoin price fights to find a hinge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is pulling back after a strong rejection from the $48,000 psychological level. Despite a slippery slope, BTC has managed to reclaim the $40,000 psychological level after a range low of $38,555. BTC holders remain in murky waters until such a time when the price breaks and closes above the $40,726 support on the three-day timeframe.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators remain in positive territory above their respective mean lines, inspiring hope for a possible move north.
If the bulls have their way, a decisive move above $40,726 would set the pace for Bitcoin price to breach $43,750, or in highly bullish cases, reclaim the $48,000 level. Overly ambitious outcomes could send BTC past the $50,000 psychological level, last tested in December 2021.
BTC/USDT 3-day chart
Conversely, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50 and still southbound, Bitcoin price could extend the fall, potentially slipping past the $37,800 support. Losing this buyer congestion level could send BTC to the $30,000 psychological level.
Also Read: Bitcoin Price Outlook: Analyst anticipates $35,000 retest for BTC as part of ‘respectable’ correction
Ethereum price could extend the fall 5%
Ethereum (ETH) price may have an additional 5% in losses coming to test the $2,135 level, amid uncollected sell-side liquidity residing below this critical level. This level is critical for Ether market value, as it continues to hold Ether afloat after a prolonged consolidation since December 3.
It therefore marks a possible inflection point or another measure of quicksand to invalidate the prevailing bullish outlook.
The odds support the bearish thesis, suggesting the drop could come as the RSI is showing falling momentum as the MACD is subdued and moving in tandem with the signal line (orange band). The AO histogram bar is flashing red but still in positive territory, reinforcing the assumption that $2,135 will be critical in determining the next directional bias.
If the $2,135 support holds, the Ethereum price could bounce, with the potential to overcome resistance due to the midline of the channel as it targets the $2,800 level, 25% above current levels.
Also Read: Ethereum ETFs likely to get better deal than their Bitcoin counterparts
Ripple price likely to bounce from here
Ripple (XRP) price looks ready for recovery after a second retest of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.4927 and $0.5111. The RSI has tagged 30, suggesting XRP is oversold and a bullish correction may be due. A reentry by the bulls could see the Ripple price reclaim the support offered above $0.5442. In a highly ambitious case, XRP could extend the gains to the $0.5784 level. Beyond this, the next logical target for the XRP price could be the $0.6000 psychological level, standing around 16% above current levels.
On the flip side, if the XRP price extends the fall below the midline of the FVG at $0.5029, the load-shedding exercise could extend with Ripple price likely to revisit the $0.4746 support, around 8% below current levels.
Also Read: XRP price could gain nearly 12% as on-chain metrics signal recovery
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto lender Nexo attempts to claw back $3 billion in damages from Bulgaria
Nexo is a crypto lender and a platform that facilitates purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. In 2023, the firm was being investigated by Bulgaria’s prosecutor’s office for money laundering.
Bitcoin Layer 2 chains could catalyze BTC recovery in bear market
BitVM is a Bitcoin scalability solution. The protocol’s community noted on Wednesday that there are currently several Layer 2 projects that can be subdivided into side chains, off-chain computing, rollups,and others, on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Bitcoin price decline triggers nearly $83 million in liquidations, BTC price recovers from drop below $39,000
Bitcoin price slipped to a low of $38,555 on Binance, early on Tuesday. The crypto market bloodbath saw an increase in selling pressure on BTC, driving prices lower. BTC climbed back above the psychologically important level of $40,000 on Wednesday.
Uniswap price validates bearish reversal pattern, causing $2.2 million worth of liquidations
Uniswap price is forming a bearish reversal Head and Shoulders pattern, nearly validating it by falling below $5.81. The target price, according to the pattern, is set at $3.81, marking a 34% correction from the breakout level.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.