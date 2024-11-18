Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC consolidates after a new all-time high

- Bitcoin price consolidates between the $87,000 to $93,000 zone.
- Ethereum's price is nearing its support level of $3,000; a close below would cause a further correction.
- Ripple price is testing its resistance level at $1.13; a firm close above would continue its rally.
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains in a consolidation phase after reaching a new all-time high of $93,265 last week. Ethereum's (ETH) price is nearing its support level; a close below would cause a further price decline, while Ripple's (XRP) price shows bullish momentum as it tests and potentially breaks key resistance.
Bitcoin price consolidates within $87,000 to $93,000
Bitcoin price surged and reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $93,265 on Wednesday. Since then, it has been consolidating, with initial support of around $87,000. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades slightly higher, around $90,500.
If BTC drops below the $87,000 support level, it could lead to further declines toward $85,000. A successful close below this level might trigger a deeper sell-off to $78,800.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also stands at 74, well above its overbought level of 70. It points downwards, signaling increasing risk. Traders should exercise caution when adding to their long positions, as a move out of the overbought territory by the RSI could provide a clear sign of a pullback.
BTC/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if BTC breaks above and closes above $92,625, the rally could extend to the significant psychological level at $100,000.
Ethereum price is set for a downturn if it closes below $3,000
Ethereum price declined 8.8% until Sunday after being rejected around the weekly level of $3,454 on Tuesday. On Monday, it trades slightly higher, around $3,100, approaching its psychologically important level of $3,000.
If ETH closes below the $3,000 level, it could decline to retest its 200-day Exponential Moving Average of around $2,799.
The RSI indicator on the daily chart reads 61 after exiting its overbought level of 70. If the RSI continues its decline and closes below the neutral level of 50, the Ethereum price will further decline.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, If ETH breaks and closes above the weekly resistance at $3,454, it will rally to retest its psychologically important $4,000 level.
Ripple price could extend rally above key resistance
Ripple price broke above the daily resistance of $0.718 on Thursday and rallied 62.5% until Saturday. It declined 5.9% on Sunday as it failed to close above the 50% price retracement at $1.13. On Monday, it trades higher by 8.8%, breaking above $1.13.
If XRP closes above $1.13, it could extend the rally by 21% to retest its next daily resistance at $1.372.
The RSI read 85, well above its overbought level of 70, signaling increasing risk. Traders should exercise caution when adding to their long positions, as a move out of the overbought territory by the RSI could provide a clear sign of a pullback.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP fails to close above $1.13, it could decline to retest its psychologically important level of $1.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Could a Solana ETF debut in 2025? Expert weighs in
Solana (SOL) made the rounds across crypto communities on Friday as key executives from VanEck and BlackRock gave contrasting views on the possibility of a SOL exchange-traded fund (ETF) launching in the US.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA soars 18%, eyes $0.8104 following increased buying pressure and recent rumors
Cardano (ADA) is up 18% on Friday following rumors of the federal government leveraging its blockchain to build a blockchain-based election voting system.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could stage 60% rally despite recent decline
Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the $3,000 psychological level on Friday, as its rising exchange reserve and declining network fees hint at potential reasons for its recent price decline.
EU’s strict screening measures signal a regulatory shift in crypto
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has released guidelines to enhance compliance for financial institutions, payment service providers (PSPs) and crypto asset service providers (CASPs) in the European Union (EU).
Bitcoin: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $93,265 in the first half of the week, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports highlight that Bitcoin’s current level is still not overvalued and could target levels above $100,000 in the coming weeks.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.