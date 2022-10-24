- Bitcoin price continues to consolidate around the $19,000 level with no directional bias.
- Ethereum price is stuck between the $1,440 and $1,280 barriers and awaits a go-signal from BTC.
- Ripple price could slide to $0.397 if it fails to recover above the $0.464 support level.
Bitcoin price has been consolidating over the weekend, albeit triggering a minor rally. This move continues to be undone as sellers offload their holdings. But the bullish move over the weekend could be an indication of more positive developments to come.
Bitcoin price ready for round two
Bitcoin price is facing its fourth rejection at the 30-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $19,432. If, after the resulting retracement, BTC price rebounds and does eventually successfully slice through the 30-day EMA, that will be a key development to triggering a run-up for BTC.
If such a move then flips the $19,432 hurdle into a support floor, Bitcoin price could kick-start a rally to $22,048, providing it also overcomes the $19,306 to $19,737 resistance area.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price fails to move past the 30-day EMA at $19,432, it will indicate a weakness from buyers. A daily candlestick close that shatters the June 18 swing low at $17,593 and flips it into a resistance level will invalidate the bullish theiss for BTC and potentially trigger a correction to $17,000 or $15,551.
Ethereum price pushes forward
Ethereum price managed to recover above the $1,280 support level and kick-start a 9.49% run-up over the last three days. This move collected the buy-stop liquidity resting above $1,343, however, and is currently reversing.
A pullback could see ETH revisit the $1,220 support level to complete the triple tap setup, as discussed in a previous article. This development would be a bullish retracement and is an opportunity for sidelined buyers to purchase discounted ETH.
However, a bounce from this level could propel the Ethereum price to move to $1,440.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Ethereum price, a daily candlestick close below $1,220 without any signs of recovery will invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could further knock ETH down to the $1,080 support level.
Ripple price on a slippery slope
Ripple price faced rejection after a failed attempt to recover above the $0.465 hurdle. A daily candlestick close below this level could trigger a correction to the midpoint of the $0.331 to $0.464 range at $0.397.
A demand zone between $0.381 and $0.433 overlaps the said midpoint at $0.397 and should provide investors with a cushion that absorbs the incoming selling pressure.
Depending on the development in Bitcoin price, which affects the whole market, investors should consider accumulating XRP between $0.397 and $0.433 levels. If the subsequent surge in buying pressure increases and flips the $0.464 hurdle, XRP price could retest the $0.561 resistance level.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Ripple price, a breakdown of the $0.397 support level could spell disaster. If this move is followed by a daily candlestick close below the demand zone’s lower limit at $0.381 it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
This XRP price action development could see Ripple price revisit the $0.360 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Two levels to accumulate SHIB for maximum returns
Shiba Inu price has been stuck below a declining trend line since August 25 and is having trouble forming a base. A sweep of the equal lows at $0.0000092 or a retest of the FVG at $0.0000083 will be two significant places to accumulate SHIB.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied impressively in the last few days. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the move. Cardano price has rallied in applaudable fashion to end the third week of October. Since the start of the week, ADA lost 10% of its market value.
Binance Coin price could get a bid for higher targets if these factors play out
Binance Coin price has found stable support on the Relative Strength Index. The bulls have successfully reconquered the 8-day exponential moving average. Binance Coin price could witness a strong rally in the coming days. Key levels have been defined.
XRP price might rally back to $0.50, heres why
XRP price shows a shallow pullback after a 10% countertrend rally. The Relative Strength Index is now in the supportive territory after auctioning several days in oversold territory. Invalidation of the bullish countertrend is a breach below $0.42.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.