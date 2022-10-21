Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400

- Ethereum price seems to have held the selling pressure as it attempts to bounce off $1,280.
- If the ongoing bullish momentum holds, ETH might sweep the equal highs at $1,343 before retracing to the $1,270 level.
- A daily candlestick close below $1,220 will invalidate the bullish theiss for ETH.
Ethereum price is bouncing off the immediate support level and shows signs of a quick rally. This outlook is a little risky for traders since a failure to maintain this bullish momentum could result in ETH sliding lower and targeting equal lows to the downside.
Ethereum price provides scalpers an opportunity
Ethereum price is currently bouncing off the $1,280 support level after a resurgence of the bullish momentum. While the bullish scenario discussed in the previous article is still valid, investors can expect a firm bounce off the $1,280 support level that could result in a minor run-up to sweep the equal highs formed at $1,343.
This move would constitute a 5% gain and is a perfect setup for scalpers. If buyers continue to step up, Ethereum price could sweep the subsequent equal highs at $1,402, bringing the total gain up to 9.5%.
However, the ideal scenario would include a sweep of $1,343 followed by a full retracement of the move and a further correction to collect the sell-stop liquidity resting below the equal lows at $1,270. Depending on the selling pressure, if Ethereum price slides lower and tags the $1,220 level, it will trigger the triple tap scenario discussed in a previous article.
ETHUSDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of what scenario plays out first, the upper limit of Ethereum is capped at $1,440. If ETH flips the $1,440 hurdle, it could expand higher and retest the $1,559 level.
On the other hand, if Ethereum price produces a decisive close below $1,220 and flips it into a resistance level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a move could further disrupt the bullish order flow and potentially crash ETH to the $1,200 or $1,080 support levesl.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400
Ethereum price is bouncing off the immediate support level and shows signs of a quick rally. This outlook is a little risky for traders since a failure to maintain this bullish momentum could result in ETH sliding lower and targeting equal lows to the downside.
Luna Classic approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price approaches the head-and-shoulders forecasted target at $0.000220. A breakdown of the aforementioned level could see LUNC plummet to the $0.000176 to $0.000142 levels. A daily candlestick close above $0.000278 will invalidate the bearish thesis for the LUNC.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB the best crypto to short?
Shiba Inu price has lost 6% of market value during this week’s decline. SHIB has breached extremely oversold levels on the Relative Strength Index and shows a newly established bearish divergence. Invalidation of the bearish outlook is a breach above $0.00001040.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.