Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin sets for decline following close below $52,000 mark

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) retested their major support levels on Monday; a break below these levels could signal a bearish trend ahead, while Ripple (XRP) closed below its key support level, indicating a likely bearish outlook in the coming days.

Bitcoin price could decline if $52,000 mark is taken

Bitcoin's price fell below the ascending trendline (drawn by joining multiple swing high levels from July 5) on August 2, leading to a 5.6% decline over the next two days. As of Monday, it is trading 6% lower at $54,585, having tested the daily support level at $52,266.

If BTC closes below the daily support at the $52,266 level, it could continue to decline 4.7% to retest its next daily support at around $49,917.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator on the daily chart have dropped below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, signaling a bearish trend according to these momentum indicators.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, a close above the $65,596 daily high of August 2 would change the market structure by forming a higher high on the daily timeframe. Such a scenario might drive a 6% rise in Bitcoin's price to retest its weekly resistance at $69,648.

Ethereum price sets for decline if is falls below the $2,100 mark

Ethereum price closed below the daily support at around $2,927 on August 3 and declined 7.4% the next day. As of Monday, it continues to decline by 14% at $2,321 and retest the weekly support at $2,118.

If ETH closes below the weekly support at the $2,118 level, it could continue to decline 8.7% to retest its next weekly support at around $1,935.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator on the daily chart have dropped below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, signaling a bearish trend according to these momentum indicators.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, a close above the $3,396 daily high of July 29 would change the market structure by forming a higher high on the daily timeframe. Such a scenario might drive a 5% rise in Ethereum's price to retest the July 22 high of $3,562.

Ripple price is poised for a decline after failing to close above $0.544 level

Ripple price closed below the daily support level at $0.544 on Sunday. As of Monday, it continues to decline by 9% and trades at $0.477.

If the former daily support at $0.544 acts as resistance, XRP could continue to decline 17% to retest its weekly support at $0.413.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has briefly fallen below the neutral 50 level, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is approaching a similar decline; sustained weakening in these momentum indicators could signal strong bearish pressure and further declines in Ripple's price.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, a close above the $0.544 level would change the market structure by forming a higher high on the daily timeframe. Such a scenario might drive an 18% rise in Ripple's price to retest the next daily resistance at $0.643.