Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin grinding closer to new ATH, crypto bull cycle still intact

- Bitcoin recovers above $19,000 but takes a breather before making the final leg to a new ATH above $20,000.
- Ethereum could restart the uptrend to $700 if short-term resistance at $600 is broken.
- Ripple is on the verge of a breakdown to $0.55 in case immediate support at $0.65 is shattered.
The cryptocurrency market is dotted red and green on Wednesday during the European session. On Tuesday, the massive upward price action seems to have taken a hiatus, with most crypto assets retracing from their weekly highs.
Meanwhile, some selected digital assets such as Stellar Lumens (XLM) still recorded incredible gains in the last 24 hours. NEM (XEM) and DigiByte (DGB) are also green after rallying 12% each in the same period.
The flagship cryptocurrency hit highs above $19,000 and ascended to new yearly highs close to $19,500. Bitcoin bulls seem to be playing their stability card before completing the much-anticipated rally to a new all-time high (ATH).
Bitcoin eyes $20,000 and price discovery
BTC/USD is changing hands at $19,115 after restarting the uptrend following a dip to $18,500. On the upside, $19,500 caps upward price movement. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hints at Bitcoin gaining traction towards the hurdle at $19,500.
A break above the crucial level at $19,500 will pave the way for the much-awaited majestic and final ascent above $20,000. The bellwether cryptocurrency may also enter a price discovery phase following the breakout.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that the speculated move to $20,000 will be invalidated if Bitcoin failed to break the resistance at $19,500. On the downside, support at $19,000 must hold for the bullish outlook to remain intact.
Note that losses below this initial support may seek refuge at the 50 Simple Moving Average. It would be disastrous for Bitcoin to slide under moving average support because the price action that would follow might extend to the 100 SMA, slightly above $17,000.
Ethereum bulls shift the focus back above $600
Ether broke below the ascending wedge pattern as predicted on Tuesday. The bearish price action break hit a daily low of $578 before the ongoing recovery. ETH/USD is teetering at $595 at the time of writing amid the battle to break the resistance at $600.
Buy orders are likely to increase if Ethereum confirmed a breakout above $600. Investors anticipate that Ethereum will rise to levels close to $1,000 before the year ends, mainly due to the impending launch of the new protocol, Ethereum 2.0.
For now, the path of the least resistance path is upwards based on RSI bounce from levels close to the midline. A continued uptrend towards the overbought region might confirm the rally to $700.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum could abandon the uptrend if the price failed to make a daily close above $600. Selling pressure may start to build under this crucial level, perhaps enough to send the smart contract token to the support at $530 as highlighted by the 50 SMA. Extended declines under $500 would seek anchorage at the 100 SMA.
Ripple sitting on the edge of a cliff
XRP/USD managed to find support at $0.55 following the analysis on Tuesday. The declines that followed the spike to a new yearly high at $0.92 overshot other tentative support areas at $0.7 and $0.6.
The cross-border token is trading at $0.66 amid a developing bearish momentum due to the seller congestion at $0.75. If XRP lost the support at $0.65, declines to $0.55 (recent anchor) might come into the picture.
Any additional action under the above zone is likely to cause extreme damage to the progress made in the last two weeks, possibly sending Ripple to test lower levels at the 50 SMA and 100 SMA.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Support at $0.65 must hold to ensure that Ripple can focus on resuming the uptrend. Resistance envisaged at $0.75 may delay the price action towards $1. XRP could enter another bull cycle if buy orders surge and create enough volume to support a rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin grinding closer to new ATH, crypto bull cycle still intact
The cryptocurrency market is dotted red and green on Wednesday during the European session. On Tuesday, the massive upward price action seems to have taken a hiatus.
Litecoin seems poised to retreat to $70
Litecoin encounters resistance at $90, delaying price action to $95 and $100, respectively. LTC/USD could get into a consolidation period based on the IOMAP model.
Ethereum 2.0 becomes 6th largest proof-of-stake network ahead of its mainnet launch
ETH 2.0 has over 21,000 validators with more than 700,000 tokens staked. The growing adoption may result in a massive bullish run after a short-term correction.
Monex Group's Matsumoto: CBDC will promote cryptocurrency mass adoption
Central banks can boost crypto usage and accessibility by issuing their digital coins known as CBDC, according to Oki Matsumoto, the head of Japan's leading company, Monex Group.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.