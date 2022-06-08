- Bitcoin price action seems like a constant pump-and-dump activity between the $28,575 and $31,493 barriers.
- Ethereum price continues to cook around the $1,731 support level, foreshadowing an explosive breakout to $2,164.
- Ripple price remains capped by minor blockades but bulls wish to retest the $0.455 hurdle.
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
Ethereum and Ripple are both attempting to move higher but are closely correlated to the BTC price action.
Bitcoin price remains optimistic
Bitcoin price has been trading inside the $28,575 and $31,493 range since May 14. Despite the May 30 attempt to breach the stalemate, BTC fell short of momentum to break out and move higher. Regardless, the big crypto is giving it another go as it retests the range high in an attempt to flip it into a support level.
Doing so will open the path to retest the $34,455 and $35,187 hurdles with a minor hurdle at $32,837. Therefore, investors need to watch closely for a breach of the range high.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
If Bitcoin price fails to climb higher and gets rejected by the range high at $31,493, it will dent the optimistic narrative. In such a case, BTC could potentially sweep the range low at $28,575 again.
Ethereum price remains mindful
Ethereum price has been stabilizing around the $1,731 support level for nearly two weeks and shows signs of building steam. As ETH continues to coil up, a potential spike in volatility that pushes Ethereum price to sweep the equal highs at $2,020 seems plausible.
However, in some cases, the Ethereum price could propel higher and collect the liquidity resting above the May 16 swing high at $2,164.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $1,700, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ripple price falls back in line
Ripple price has been producing lower highs since May 13 and the recent swing high on June 8 seems to have done exactly that. As XRP price continues to trade in lockstep with Bitcoin price, this trend is likely going to continue.
While the short-term target is $0.455, the recent sell-off in BTC has caused the XRP price to follow suit. As a result, investors need to be patient and re-evaluate as Ripple price slides lower to tag the $0.371 support level.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Ripple price, a breakdown of the $0.371 support barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could further lead to a 7% crash to $0.345.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps. Ethereum and Ripple are both attempting to move higher but are closely correlated to the BTC price action.
Exploring the optimistic side of Solana price as bearish signs wane
Solana price recovery has been less than successful; despite multiple attempts from bulls, SOL has formed lower lows and lower highs, indicating a persistent downtrend. Now, the so-called Ethereum-killer is consolidating between two barriers, attempting to break out.
Are investors losing interest in the ApeCoin price
ApeCoin price could be signaling a catalyst in the making as the bulls avoid engaging with the Ethereum-based NFT token. ApeCoin price shows bulls are uninterested on the Volume Profile Indicator. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend lies at $7.
Polkadot price due for detonation as the bears aim for $4.00
Polkadot price is currently trading at $9.25 as the bears are suppressing the layer 2 cryptocurrency following yesterday's false breakout. The $9 level is nothing new to the digital token, as the price has been fluctuating within the zone for the entirety of May
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.