Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk: Bitcoin gains could fuel recovery in DOGE, SHIB, BONK

- Dogecoin has seen a surge in new and active addresses in the past week.
- Shiba Inu-based scaling solution Shibarium completed its hard fork, but this failed to catalyze gains in SHIB.
- Bonk holders gear up for a return to April 25 top at $0.00002966.
Prices of meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) are broadly steady on Tuesday, as the broader crypto market recovers on the back of Bitcoin’s recent gains. BTC climbed to a high of $64,400 on Tuesday, catalyzing gains in altcoins.
Meme coins, considered relatively more speculative than other cryptocurrencies, have steadied on Tuesday.
Dogecoin on-chain activity points toward recovery
The largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem has seen a surge in new addresses and an uptick in active addresses. Data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock shows that there has been a 3.71% increase in new addresses, a 3.40% increase in active addresses and a 3.78% increase in addresses with a zero balance in the past seven days.
A surge in active and new addresses is typically indicative of the increasing relevance of the asset and a rise in demand among market participants. This fuels a bullish thesis for DOGE.
Daily Active Addresses for DOGE
While IntoTheBlock statistics show a decline in the number of whales (large wallet investors) holding DOGE, the number of investors and retail traders holding the meme coin has increased in the past 30 days. Increased retail participation is typically considered a positive for an asset.
Historical Concentration of DOGE
Shiba Inu holders digest news of hard fork
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium completed its hard fork on May 3, an important upgrade to its chain. However, the development failed to catalyze significant gains for SHIB.
SHIB holders are digesting the news of the hard fork, which is expected to bring faster transactions and higher predictability in gas fees.
Shibarium was already lightning fast, but we just hit warp speed!⚡️— Shib (@Shibtoken) May 6, 2024
The hard fork just made transactions on Shibarium even faster! Buckle up #SHIBARMY #ShibariumUpgrade https://t.co/HiwIUrfzy0
The meme coin is hovering close to resistance at $0.00002476, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of SHIB price decline between the March 5 top of $0.00004567 and the April 13 low of $0.00001830.
SHIB could target the next level at $0.00002745, the volume profile that corresponds to a relatively high volume. This would represent over 15% gains in SHIB from current price levels.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
In the event of a decline in its price, the meme coin could find support at the April 13 low of $0.00001830.
Bonk is likely on track for further gains
Bonk price has been in an upward trend since April 20. If the uptrend continues, the meme coin could head towards its April 25 top of $0.00002966, a 20% gain from the current price of BONK. At the time of writing, BONK is exchanging hands at $0.00002495.
Before that, however, BONK could face resistance at its May 5 top of $0.00002787. Looking down, the meme coin could find support at $0.00002089, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the climb from the April 13 low of $0.00001212 to the April 25 top of $0.00002966.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 53.91, well below the overbought zone, closer to the neutral level. The green histogram bars above the neutral line on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator support BONK gains.
BONK/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.00002089, the 50% Fibonacci placeholder, could invalidate the bullish thesis for BONK. BONK could sweep liquidity at $0.00001882, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the climb from April 13 low to April 25 top.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk: Bitcoin gains could fuel recovery in DOGE, SHIB, BONK
Prices of meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) are broadly steady on Tuesday, as the broader crypto market recovers on the back of Bitcoin’s recent gains. BTC climbed to a high of $64,400 on Tuesday, catalyzing gains in altcoins.
XRP holders to see redacted versions of SEC reply in Ripple lawsuit on Wednesday
Ripple (XRP) lawsuit’s latest development is Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, under seal. The regulator has filed its reply brief and supporting exhibits and the documents will be made public on Wednesday, May 8.
Polygon launches zk-based Ethereum scaling solution Miden on testnet, fuelling Layer 2 war
Polygon (MATIC), the largest Ethereum scaling solution, announced on Monday the launch of its zero-knowledge (zk) based “Miden”, a scaler to boost Ethereum chain’s capabilities.
Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital stock gains ground after listing by S&P Global
Following Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital's inclusion as an upcoming member of the S&P SmallCap 600, the company's stock received an 18% boost, accompanied by an $800 million rise in market cap.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.