Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD has clear path till $230, while XRP/USD shows a lack of healthy support levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,029.73

$9,029.73 Current Price: $8,960.12

BTC/USD bulls face two strong resistance levels at $9,050 and $9,520. The former has the 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels. The $9,520 level has the Previous week and Previous month highs.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $8,775, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open: $205.46

$205.46 Current Price: $203.82

ETH/USD has no strong resistance levels on the upside, giving the buyers full license to go all the way up to $230. On the downside, healthy support lies at $191, which has the daily Pivot Point one support three, Previous Week low, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 100.

Ripple

Open: $0.217

$0.217 Current Price: $0.2167

XRP/USD has no healthy support holding the price up. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $0.2185 and $0.221. The former has the 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 100, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min and one-hour Previous Highs. The $0.221 level has the one-day SMA 5, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 61.8%, one-week Fibonacci 38.2%, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels.

