Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate their price following as bulls and bears wrestle for control - Confluence Detector

Top 3 Coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $6,210.65
- High: $6,381.39
- Low: $6,062.46
- R3: $8,167.87
- R2: $7,559.55
- R1: $6,883.31
- PP: $6,274.98
- S1: $5,598.74
- S2: $4,990.42
- S3: $4,314.18
The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $6,375 and $5,775, respectively. The former has the 15-min Bollinger Band, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and SMA 100, while the latter has the one-month Pivot Point support-three.
Ethereum
- Current Price: $133.25
- High: $137.64
- Low: $129.58
- R3: $190.06
- R2: $171.69
- R1: $152.54
- PP: $134.17
- S1: $115.03
- S2: $96.66
- S3: $77.52
There are two healthy support levels on the downside at $130 and $119.50. The former has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and SMA 10, while the latter has the one-month Pivot Point support-two. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $133.50, which has the 15-min Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, SMA 5, SMA 50 and SMA 200.
Ripple
- Current Price: $0.1569
- High: $0.1613
- Low: $0.1544
- R3: $0.2039
- R2: $0.1897
- R1: $0.1733
- PP: $0.1591
- S1: $0.1427
- S2: $0.1285
- S3: $0.1121
Quite like Bitcoin, Ripple also has one strong resistance and support level, as per the confluence detector. Strong resistance lies at $0.1765, which has the Previous Year low. On the downside, good support lies at $0.145, which has the 4-hour and one-day Previous Lows and one-month Pivot Point support-two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
