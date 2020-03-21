Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate their price following as bulls and bears wrestle for control - Confluence Detector

Top 3 Coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6,210.65

High: $6,381.39

Low: $6,062.46

R3: $8,167.87

R2: $7,559.55

R1: $6,883.31

PP: $6,274.98

S1: $5,598.74

S2: $4,990.42

S3: $4,314.18

The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $6,375 and $5,775, respectively. The former has the 15-min Bollinger Band, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and SMA 100, while the latter has the one-month Pivot Point support-three.

Ethereum

Current Price: $133.25

High: $137.64

Low: $129.58

R3: $190.06

R2: $171.69

R1: $152.54

PP: $134.17

S1: $115.03

S2: $96.66

S3: $77.52

There are two healthy support levels on the downside at $130 and $119.50. The former has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and SMA 10, while the latter has the one-month Pivot Point support-two. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $133.50, which has the 15-min Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, SMA 5, SMA 50 and SMA 200.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.1569

High: $0.1613

Low: $0.1544

R3: $0.2039

R2: $0.1897

R1: $0.1733

PP: $0.1591

S1: $0.1427

S2: $0.1285

S3: $0.1121

Quite like Bitcoin, Ripple also has one strong resistance and support level, as per the confluence detector. Strong resistance lies at $0.1765, which has the Previous Year low. On the downside, good support lies at $0.145, which has the 4-hour and one-day Previous Lows and one-month Pivot Point support-two.

