Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD face immediate resistance levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,236.20

$9,236.20 Current: $9,244.15

BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, immediate, strong resistance lies at $9,300, which has the 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous High, one-day 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band middle, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200 and one-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $239.50

$239.50 Current: $240.64

ETH/USD, like BTC/USD, lacks healthy support levels on the downside. The bulls face resistance at $240.50, which has the 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, one-day 23.6%, one-week 38.2% and one-month 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ripple

Open : $0.1986

: $0.1986 Current: $0.1984

XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.199, which has the 4-hour Previous Low, one-day 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5 and one-hour SMA 200. On the downside, good support lies at $0.1875, with the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

