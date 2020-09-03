Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bears dominate proceedings – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD and ETH/USD lack healthy support on the downside.
- ETH/USD has dropped below the $400-mark.
Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,396.83
- Current Price: $10,656.68
BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside, so even further price drops can be expected. On the upside, we have a strong resistance level at $11,325, which has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Following that, the next strong resistance level is at $11,600. This level is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $439.99
- Current Price: $395.80
ETH/USD also lacks healthy support levels on the downside.
On the upside, we have one strong resistance at $403, which has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, among others.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2762
- Current Price: $0.259
XRP/USD has one healthy support at $0.256, which has the Previous Week low and weekly Pivot Point one support-one. On the upside, the first resistance level of note is at $0.265, which has the one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Following that, we have a stack of strong resistance between $0.2785-$0.2815, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2%, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
