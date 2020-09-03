Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bears dominate proceedings – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD and ETH/USD lack healthy support on the downside.

ETH/USD has dropped below the $400-mark.

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,396.83

$11,396.83 Current Price: $10,656.68

BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside, so even further price drops can be expected. On the upside, we have a strong resistance level at $11,325, which has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Following that, the next strong resistance level is at $11,600. This level is highlighted by the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $439.99

$439.99 Current Price: $395.80

ETH/USD also lacks healthy support levels on the downside.

On the upside, we have one strong resistance at $403, which has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, among others.

Ripple

Open: $0.2762

$0.2762 Current Price: $0.259

XRP/USD has one healthy support at $0.256, which has the Previous Week low and weekly Pivot Point one support-one. On the upside, the first resistance level of note is at $0.265, which has the one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Following that, we have a stack of strong resistance between $0.2785-$0.2815, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2%, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels.