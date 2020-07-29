Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC & XRP lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $10,936

Current Price: $11,278.25

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance on the upside. On the downside, we have one healthy support level at $10,450, which has the Previous Month high and one-week Pivot Point resistance-three.

Ethereum

Open: $317.50

Current Price: $322.34

ETH/USD has strong resistance at $365, which has the Previous Year High. There are two healthy support levels at $322 and $287. The former has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two. $287 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-three and daily Pivot Point one support-three.

Ripple

Open: $0.2307

Current Price: $0.2473

XRP/USD lacks strong resistance, while healthy support lies at $0.2325. This level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.