Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC & XRP lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $10,936
- Current Price: $11,278.25
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance on the upside. On the downside, we have one healthy support level at $10,450, which has the Previous Month high and one-week Pivot Point resistance-three.
Ethereum
- Open: $317.50
- Current Price: $322.34
ETH/USD has strong resistance at $365, which has the Previous Year High. There are two healthy support levels at $322 and $287. The former has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two. $287 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-three and daily Pivot Point one support-three.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2307
- Current Price: $0.2473
XRP/USD lacks strong resistance, while healthy support lies at $0.2325. This level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin continues trading at $11,000 while Grayscale funds grow by $1 billion in days
BTC/USD remains strong trading at $11,200 and looking for the next leg up towards $12,000. The trading volume has started to decrease but the daily RSI remains overextended.
ETC/USD down 2.5% in the last 10 hours but remains bullish overall
Ethereum Classic is currently in a strong daily uptrend after a big breakout above $6,8 on July 27. ETC is up by 25% in the past 10 days following the steps of other major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
XRP/USD finally gets its own breakout but remains weaker
XRP has finally got a breakout of its own beating $0.235, a resistance level established on April 30. This puts XRP in a clear and strong uptrend but the digital asset is not out of the woods just yet.
EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead
EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.