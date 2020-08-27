Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC & ETH face immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,466.90
- Current price: $11,317.58
BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $11,485 and $11,800. Former has the Previous Month high, while the latter has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and daily Pivot Point one resistance two. There are no healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum
- Open: $386.12
- Current price: $383.2
ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $387 and $392. The former has the Previous Week low, while the latter has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one. On the downside, the $366 support level has the Previous Year high.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2765
- Current price: $0.2636
The $0.29 resistance level has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. Up next, the $0.279 resistance level has the Previous Week low.
On the downside, the $0.2625 support level has the Previous Month high and weekly Pivot Point one support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
