Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC & ETH face immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,466.90

Current price: $11,317.58

BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $11,485 and $11,800. Former has the Previous Month high, while the latter has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and daily Pivot Point one resistance two. There are no healthy support levels on the downside.

Ethereum

Open: $386.12

Current price: $383.2

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $387 and $392. The former has the Previous Week low, while the latter has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one. On the downside, the $366 support level has the Previous Year high.

Ripple

Open: $0.2765

Current price: $0.2636

The $0.29 resistance level has the monthly Pivot Point one resistance-one and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. Up next, the $0.279 resistance level has the Previous Week low.

On the downside, the $0.2625 support level has the Previous Month high and weekly Pivot Point one support-one.

