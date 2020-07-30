Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: All coins lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

BTC/USD is currently priced at $11,170.55. There is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is healthy support at $11,100, which is highlighted by the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two.

Ethereum

ETH/USD is priced at $336.30 and has one healthy support at $322.25. This dense confluence level is highlighted by the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

XRP/USD is price at $0.2458 and has two healthy support levels at $0.233 and $0.215. The former has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve. The $0.215-level is highlighted by the Previous Month high.