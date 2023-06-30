- With Bitcoin price moving sideways, altcoins are starting to pop.
- Apart from the meme coin Pepe, Binance Coin and Optimism are two other altcoins that are primed for a quick and volatile run-up soon.
- Macroeconomic conditions are slowly improving but investors need to be careful as downbeat data could trigger a sudden sell-off for the crypto ecosystem.
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.
Pepe price ready to climb higher
Pepe (PEPE) price continues to consolidate below the $0.00000164 resistance level. A breakout above this hurdle could trigger a 20% ascent that retests the $0.00000195 barrier. On the daily time frame, this level was a key support level that was flipped into a hurdle that prevented recovery for PEPE in early May.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are both edging closer to flipping above their respective mean levels at 50 and 0, making it an interesting opportunity for sidelined buyers.
PEPE/USDT 4-hour chart
The bullish outlook for PEPE price is contingent on the altcoin breaching the $0.00000164 hurdle. However, a failure to exceed this level followed by a breakdown of the $0.00000147 support opens the door for a steep 13% correction to $0.00000127 to collect the sell-side liquidity.
Optimism price kick-starts its uptrend
Optimism (OP) price has already begun its journey north after the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a buy signal on June 29. OP rallied 7% since then and is currently hovering around $1.25.
On the daily timeframe, Optimism price needs to maintain its bullish momentum to continue its 38% ascent witnessed between June 19 and 22. A successful move could push the RSI and AO indicators above their respective mean levels, i.e., 50 and 0.
The targets for Optimism price include $1.28, $1.36 and $1.49.
OP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a breakdown of the $1.19 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a correction to retest the range low at $0.87.
Binance Coin price provides buy signals
Binance Coin (BNB) price has flashed two buy signals – the Wave Trend indicator’s bullish crossover in the oversold region, followed by the bullish divergence with RSI.
Coupled with the recent sell-off, the buy signals are good entry points from the short-to-mid-term outlook, not just for investors but also traders.
The target for Binance Coin price is $268.9, which is the midpoint of the $220.4 to $317.3 range.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
But a breakdown of the range low at $220.4 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a potential correction to retest the June 18 swing low at $183.4.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
