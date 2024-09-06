TON up as Telegram CEO speaks up following arrest

Pavel Durov spoke against the French government's action in a post to his community.

Durov claimed that he had been very open to the French authorities and was surprised at their action.

TON rose nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov sent an official message to his community on Thursday for the first time since his arrest, claiming it was shocking. Meanwhile, TON's price is up 2% on Thursday and may be set for a recovery following recent events.

Telegram CEO expresses displeasure towards arrest as TON rises

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov spoke to his community today for the first time since his arrest in August. He mentioned that he was arrested and interviewed by French police for four days.

Durov stated that the arrest came as a shock for various reasons, as he has maintained continual compliance with the French government.

Durov mentioned that the authorities accused him of being personally responsible for third parties' illegal use of Telegram. However, he pointed out that he wasn't aware of any attempts by the authorities to investigate the platform.

Durov added that the legal charges placed against him by the government should have gone to the Telegram app itself.

"Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach."

Furthermore, he emphasized Telegram's stand to protect the privacy of its users, referencing past instances with countries like Russia and Iran.

"We are prepared to leave markets that aren't compatible with our principles because we are not doing this for money. We are driven by the intention to bring good and defend the basic rights of people, particularly in places where these rights are violated."

Meanwhile, TON's price has increased by nearly 4% over the past 24 hours. The TON network has witnessed steady declines since Durov's arrest, suffering several outages and seeing declines in tokens on its blockchains.

Although Durov didn't state whether the authorities have released him to leave France, his speech could spark a recovery across the general TON market. Tokens like Notcoin (NOT) and DOGS (DOGS) have begun to show signs of a rebound in the past few hours.