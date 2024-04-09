TON price hits new all-time high even as Telegram is flagged high risk by security firm

TON price hit a new record high of $7.12 on OKX, on Tuesday.

Toncoin now ranks among top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, replacing Cardano on CoinGecko.

Blockchain security firm CertiK flagged Telegram for high risk vulnerabilities on April 9.

Toncoin, the native token of Layer 1 decentralized computer network, hit a new all-time high early on Tuesday. TON price climbed to $7.12 on OKX, hitting a new record.

In the meantime, Blockchain security firm CertiK says Telegram has high risk vulnerabilities and asked users to check configurations.

TON price breaks record high while Telegram users face risk

TON price climbed to $7.12 on Tuesday, and the asset’s market capitalization crossed $23.8 billion. The asset now ranks in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, while Cardano drops out of the league.

TON price has been linked with the social messaging platform Telegram as Pavel Durov, CEO of the app owns Toncoin. Developments in Telegram have influenced the asset’s price in the past.

Blockchain security firm CertiK said it had observed a high-risk vulnerability in the social messaging app and asked users to check their configuration to improve security. The risk was detected in Telegram's media processing in the Telegram Desktop application. Users are at risk of malicious attacks through specially crafted media files, such as images or videos, and the firm asked users to disable the auto-download feature.

— CertiK Alert (@CertiKAlert) April 9, 2024

TON price has rallied 8% in the last 24 hours and 28% in the last seven days. The native token of The Open Network has been in an uptrend since February 28, forming higher highs and higher lows, hitting a record high on Tuesday, at $7.12.