Switzerland-based tokenization firm Backed Finance has expanded its tokenized short-term U.S. Treasury offering to crypto exchange Coinbase’s Base blockchain, the firm said Friday in a press release.
The issuance marks the first real-world asset token issued on the Base network, which also hosts the popular social tokenization platform Friend.Tech.
Issued under the Swiss tokenized securities law, Backed’s bIB01 crypto token is a blockchain-based version of BlackRock's short-term U.S. Treasuries exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers a 5.25% annual yield to investors. The offering is available to qualified investors and licensed distributors who passed the firm’s know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks. U.S. investors and entities are restricted from buying the token.
Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) – an umbrella term for wrapping traditional financial instruments such as government bonds, private equity or credit in a token form and placing them on blockchains – has become one of the hottest trends in crypto this year. The market for tokenized assets could mushroom to $16 trillion by 2030, according to a Boston Consulting Group report.
U.S. Treasuries are considered a gateway for tokenization efforts, as many digital asset investors, fund managers, crypto firms and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) seek these products for their high yield and low-risk status. The tokenized treasuries market has grown sixfold this year to $666 million, with asset management firm Franklin Templeton being the biggest player, according to rwa.xyz data.
Backed explained the expansion that Base offers a “low-cost, developer-friendly way to build on-chain,” adding that while its code is interoperable with Ethereum, transaction fees are “ten times cheaper.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
