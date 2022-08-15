- Judge Netburn granted Ripple’s motion to serve two subpoenas to authenticate videos of seven SEC officials' public remarks.
- Judge Netburn ignored the regulator’s claim that Ripple is trying to reopen fact discovery.
- Ripple price is likely to witness a potential breakout according to the daily price chart.
In the SEC v. Ripple case, the payment giant is set to serve subpoenas and authenticate videos of SEC officials’ public remarks. This evidence could make or break Ripple’s defense against the SEC. Proponents have identified a potential breakout in XRP.
Also read: SEC v. Ripple: Payment giant makes strides to end legal battle
Ripple defendants will serve subpoenas to SEC officials
Judge Sarah Netburn presiding on the SEC v. Ripple case granted the payment giant the motion to serve subpoenas to authenticate videos of SEC officials’ public remarks. The defendant will now serve two subpoenas to seven SEC officials. Judge Netburn ignored the SEC’s claim that defendants were trying to reopen fact discovery. The outcome of the videos’ authentication is make-or-break for Ripple’s defense.
Judge Netburn’s order to defendants
What does the mean for average XRP holder
Proponents expect a positive outcome from Ripple’s lawyers’ subpoenas to SEC officials. Once officials authenticate the remarks made by them, it strengthens Ripple’s defense against accusations made by the regulator.
Ripple’s probable win in the battle against the SEC and expansion of Ripple’s on-demand liquidity platform favors the adoption of XRP. Analysts evaluated the daily price chart and predicted a rally to $0.41. Bob Mason, a leading crypto analyst identified three major resistance levels in XRP price rally.
Mason argues that the first resistance sits at $0.3871, second at $0.3986 and the third at $0.4167. If XRP price fails to break past the second resistance levels and drops to $0.3443, the bullish outlook will be invalidated.
Rudy Fares, a crypto analyst, observed that the XRP price has consolidated between $0.30 and $0.40 for a long period of time now. While other cryptocurrencies like MATIC offered holders massive gains, XRP has lagged behind. Once XRP price breaks past $0.40, it is expected to rally higher and catch up with other altcoins in the market.
XRP-USDT 1-day price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ to provide bulls a generous exit before a 15% nosedive
Tezos Price is hovering above a stable support level after facing an intense rejection. While this foothold is likely to provide harbor, it will not be for long. Investors must prepare for a long squeeze as bears make an elaborate move.
AVAX price exhaustion could lead to sizeable retracement, but for the better
AVAX price is in a no man’s land and depending on how the altcoin reacts to a few barriers, investors can bet on its direction. But a minor retracement in the short-term seems likely given the current market conditions.
Why Terra’s LUNA is bound to face a technical punishment
Terra (LUNA) price action is facing headwinds from both sides as a technical candlestick pattern is throwing a spanner in the works, together with that long-feared dollar strength that is re-emerging after several warnings from Fed.
Why Solana price action is going nowhere
Solana's (SOL) price, from a first glance at the sheet, looks bullish and set forth to continue its rally and winning streak. However, a closer look under the hood reveals that on a weekly chart, price action is going nowhere and could soon collapse once a tail risk gets inflated again.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.