- Shiba Inu price continues consolidation above $0.0197 to $0.0273 level.
- On-chain metrics reveal that investors are looking to book profits.
- SHIB holders need to decide between being patient or booking profits for a better entry.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price hovers around $0.0252, pondering on a directional bias. On-chain metrics show clear signs of bearish investor sentiment that are tell-tale signs of a potential downtrend.
Also read: Top trending meme coins BOME, TRUMP, WIF: Bullish signs persist
Shiba Inu investors unlikely to HODL
According to on-chain data provider Santiment, the 24-hour Active Addresses metric has plummeted significantly from 16,770 on May 22 to 6,852 on May 30. This drop in investors interacting with the Shiba Inu blockchain suggests that investors are not interested in Shiba Inu at the current price levels.
SHIB 24-hour Active Addresses
In addition to a drop in investor interest, SHIB holders are actively booking profit as indicated by the Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) indicator. Positive spikes suggest that investors are realizing profits and vice versa. After a 32% ascent in Shiba Inu price in the past two weeks or so, there have been three significant NPL upticks, suggesting active profit-taking and showcasing a bearish outlook for SHIB.
To add credence to this outlook, the supply of SHIB held on exchanges has also grown from 74.56 trillion to 76.87 trillion tokens worth nearly $76 million. This behavior indicates that holders are unsure of the future and might be looking to offload their tokens in case of panic selling.
SHIB NPL, Supply on Exchanges
Lastly, the Whale Transaction Count (WTC), transfers worth $100,000 or more, for Shiba Inu price also spiked during the recent uptick, showing that institutional investors were also looking to sell.
SHIB WTC
Also read: As random celebs like Caitlyn Jenner embrace Solana Meme Coins, early hoarders fare best
All in all, Shiba Inu price outlook seems bleak, at least in the short-term. Although the technical outlook suggests a potential recovery rally, investors need to be cautious. Due to the liquidity present on either side of the consolidation, there are two possible outcomes for SHIB.
SHIB slips 20% lower from $0.0252 to collect sell-side liquidity below $0.0205, before kickstarting a rally to $0.0315.
Instead, SHIB could first sweep the buy-side liquidity resting above $0.0295 before sliding down to collect the sell-side liquidity below $0.0205. The bounce from this point could push SHIB back up to the $0.0315 hurdle again.
SHIB/USDT 12-hour chart
In both cases, the move from $0.0205 to $0.0315 constitutes a 45% ascent and is something that swing traders can capitalize on.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC likely to provide another buying opportunity Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks weak on the lower timeframes, which might provide opportunities to accumulate. The daily and weekly charts retain their bullish outlook and suggest that the continuation of the 2023 bull run is not a question of “if” but “when.”
1INCH price likely to provide buying opportunity before a 20% rally
1INCH price eyes a retest of the $0.443 to $0.471 support zone. Increasing Open Interest and a plummet in supply on exchanges indicate investors' are accumulating. 1INCH could rally 20% to $0.560.
Crypto political committee receives $25 million donation from a16z amid Trump and Elon Musk's meeting
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) made a new donation to the Fairshake Super PAC on Thursday following an alleged report that Donald Trump is seeking counsel on cryptocurrency guidelines from Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk.
Uniswap founder hopes SEC doesn't pursue enforcement as on-chain data shows price spike is on the horizon
Uniswap (UNI) gained nearly 3% on Thursday as its founder revealed the decentralized exchange (DEX) has responded to the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Wells notice.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to provide another buying opportunity Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks weak on the lower timeframes, which might provide opportunities to accumulate. The daily and weekly charts retain their bullish outlook and suggest that the continuation of the 2023 bull run is not a question of “if” but “when.”