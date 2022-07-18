- As open interest in Bitcoin is on the rise and funding rates are increasingly negative, analysts predict a textbook short squeeze in the asset.
- Analysts have identified aggressive buyers moving into Bitcoin and believe it is a clear sign of redistribution.
- $20,000 is considered a key psychological level for Bitcoin price; a weak rally could result in sub-$20,000 levels.
Analysts have identified an upcoming short squeeze in Bitcoin whereby short sellers will be forced to cover fuelling a bullish narrative for the big crypto. Bitcoin price has witnessed positive momentum; however, it remains range-bound. Whether the global economy slips into a recession or not will be a key factor influencing investors contemplating making moves in the crypto market.
Analysts predict a short squeeze in Bitcoin
Will Clemente, a Lead Insights Analyst at Blockware, compared the Bitcoin price trend with the 200-day moving average and noted that BTC had been this far below its 200-day moving average a handful of times (<2%). Purchasing Bitcoin looked terrifying in each of these instances; however Clemente recommends investors scoop up BTC since it has rallied each time it has been in this position in the past.
Bitcoin 200-day trend
Clemente argues that Bitcoin is witnessing a textbook short squeeze. Open interest in Bitcoin is rising with increasingly negative funding rates and a rally in the asset. Meanwhile, a key indicator, the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) that measures liquid volume inflow for assets, is rising. A rise in CVD indicates buyers are dominating the Bitcoin market.
Textbook short squeeze $BTC— Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) July 16, 2022
Open interest rising with increasingly negative funding rates as price grinds up. (Shorts)
Meanwhile, CVD rising indicating spot bidding. pic.twitter.com/ARI27bvpCU
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant argued that in late 2020, short positions in Bitcoin got liquidated in the $10,000 to $20,000 range ahead of the parabolic bull run. 10% of the hourly buy market orders were from short liquidations. Currently, that number is 1%. The CryptoQuant CEO, therefore, concluded that Bitcoin could soon witness a big short squeeze.
Bitcoin: Long-Short Squeeze Ratio Gap
Ki Young Ju told his followers on Twitter that the Bitcoin price is closer to the bottom and BTC could witness a trend reversal after the upcoming short squeeze.
$20,000 is Bitcoin’s key psychological level
Rekt Capital, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, notes that the $20,000 level is key support for the Bitcoin price trend and plays an important role in determining where the asset is headed. In the event of a weak rally in Bitcoin price, the analyst expects Bitcoin price to drop to the sub-$20,000 level.
The #BTC move that is currently unfolding will be very important in showing how strong or weak the psychological $20000 level is as a support— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) July 17, 2022
If a weak rally takes place, it would be sensible to expect sub-$20000 levels in the future$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin
Analysts at FXStreet warn a Bitcoin price drop to $17,600 level is possible under these conditions. For price targets and more information, watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
