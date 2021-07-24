Thorchain hit by third attack in a month, incurs over $13 million in losses

- Cross-chain swap platform Thorchain hit by the third attack in a month, $8 million lost to a seemingly whitehat hack.
- The hacker could have exploited the network further, taking more Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin, limited damage to prove a point.
- RUNE plans to keep the network halted as it reviews the code and finishes the security audit.
In response to a series of attacks on its network, Thorchain has acknowledged that the attacks were sophisticated and has decided to slow down. Following the hacking incident, RUNE price continued its downward slide with a -28% drop upon the attack's announcement.
Thorchain hit by whitehat hacker loses $8 million to the third hack in 30 days
Thorchain started out as a project at the Binance hackathon in 2018 and developed a fully functioning cross-chain decentralized exchange. Used for governance, staking, bonding, rewards, and trading, RUNE found its utility primarily as a cross-chain liquidity pool.
The native asset of the Thorchain network, RUNE, is traded against assets in every pool on Thorchain, building a bridge for exchanging cryptocurrencies from different blockchains. In the most recent and sophisticated attack on the network, the hacker exploited the platform for $8 million by tricking the Bifröst protocol into accepting a fake deposit.
The hacker then received a refund for the assets without making a real deposit made to the protocol. A similar exploit of the Bifröst protocol led to $5 million in losses only a week ago. It's interesting to note that the hacker left behind an explanation of the attack, claiming that it could have been much more damaging to the platform.
Addressing the Thorchain team, the attacker left a message in one of the transaction's input data:
Could have taken ETH, BTC, LYC, BNB, and BEP20s if waited Wanted to teach lesson minimizing damage
Multiple critical issues
10% VAR bounty would have prevented this
Disable until audits are complete
Audits are not a nice to have
Do not rush code that controls 9 figures
The Thorchain team identified the hacker as whitehat and acknowledged that they caused less damage than they could have. A 10% bounty has been requested from the seemingly whitehat attacker.
Thorchain has announced that it will halt the network chain pending security audits. The team will provide reimbursement to liquidity providers from its treasury and are now prepared to slow down.
The whitehat requested a 10% bounty - which will be awarded if they reach out, and they should be encouraged to do so.— THORChain (@THORChain) July 23, 2021
It is a tough time for the community and project, and the pain is real.
The treasury has the funds to cover, but it's time to slow down.
RUNE holders and traders have undoubtedly suffered the hack's impact since the native token's price is hit yet again. The token slid from a high of $20.30 in May 2021 to $3.87, a price drop of over 80% in less than two months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Musk changes tune on BTC as adoption and miners continue to make headway
Bitcoin price revival appears to be going well considering the recent sweep of the July 15 swing high. While this uptick in the market value of BTC is bullish, there is bound to be a minor pullback that will help catapult the pioneer cryptocurrency higher.
TRON price sits on strong support while TRX bulls plan 70% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on TRON price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where TRX could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price has seen a quick run-up after approaching the trading range’s lower limit. While this uptick in ADA’s market value was obvious, investors should be aware of a minor pullback before the so-called “Ethereum killer” embarks on another leg up.
Dash price must overcome imposing resistance to breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dash price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DASH could be heading next as it consolidates.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.