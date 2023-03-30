- Over the last two weeks, Cardano price has shot up significantly but is still far away from even establishing new 2023 highs.
- The improving market conditions for ADA could trigger a sell-off among the holders.
- The recent rallies from January and March have amplified the rate at which the altcoin is changing hands, suggesting restlessness and potential profit-taking.
Cardano price has had a disappointing run these last two weeks when compared to other major altcoins. However, following the lack of confidence in the asset has brought ADA investors to the point where they are looking to make gains anyhow, which in turn could prove to be harmful to the cryptocurrency.
ADA investors look to sell
The recent improvement in Cardano price has been a motivation for ADA holders to make recover the losses they have been bearing on their investment for a long time. After declining to the all-time low of $0.2404 towards the end of December 2022, ADA rallied by more than 72%.
This triggered movement among the investors that had been dormant for a while. The ADA sitting in these addresses began changing hands, which is visible in the spike of the cryptocurrency’s velocity.
Sitting at a nearly four-year high, the rising activity indicates that investors have been and might continue to sell their ADA to offset the losses witnessed in Q3 and Q4 last year.
Cardano velocity
This behavior could intensify going forward if the condition of the asset improves. The Market Value to Realized Value Ratio (MVRV) highlights that the average return on investments is improving, albeit being still negative.
While over the short-term (30-day period), the demand has pushed the indicator into the positive zone above the neutral line, the macro timeframe suggests a while before it could happen.
Cardano MVRV ratio
However, even minimal improving conditions may still be enough to trigger a sell-off among desperate investors, resulting in corrections.
Cardano price 11% rally or 19% crash
Trading at $0.3772, Cardano price is looking to attempt a breach of the critical resistance level at $0.3984, which also marks the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Flipping this level into a support floor would push ADA toward the 2023 highs of $0.4206, marking an 11% rally. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this narrative as sitting in the positive zone, Cardano has room for growth.
ADA/USD 1-day chart
Nevertheless, failure to breach or selling at the hands of investors could bring about a decline in Cardano price, leading to a retest of the critical support at $0.3527. Losing the same would invalidate the bullish thesis and result in a fall to March lows of $0.3014, causing a 19% crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
