- Theta price shows the formation of a bullish pennant that forecasts a 57% upswing to $20.22.
- A decisive candlestick close above the pennant formation at $12.84 signals the start of this rally.
- The Bollinger Bands indicator forecasts a volatile move after a prolonged squeeze.
Theta price shows a clear bullish bias as it nears the end of its consolidation, hinting at massive gains in the near future.
Theta price primed for breakout
Theta price is consolidating in a bullish pennant formed due to a significant spike in price followed by a consolidation in the form of a pennant. A breach of the upper trend line of the pattern signals a breakout and forecasts a 57% upswing, determined by measuring the flag pole’s height.
Adding this measure to the breakout point at $12.84 yields a target of $20.22.
The Bollinger Bands indicator shows that Theta price is enveloped tightly by the upper and the lower band, suggesting a lack of volatility. Hence, the move that follows this consolidation will result in a sharp move. While this technical indicator does not reveal a direction, the bullish pennant formation suggests that this volatile move will most likely head higher.
Essential levels to keep an eye out for include the 127.2% and the 141.4% Fibonacci extension levels at $17.30 and $18.52. Interestingly, the target is near the 161.8% Fibonacci extension at $20.27, adding credence to this target.
THETA/USDT 12-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, a breakdown of the pennant’s lower boundary could spell trouble for Theta. If the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $10.66 is breached, it would create a lower low and signal a bearish breakout.
A persistence of selling pressure could drag THETA as low as $9.64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
