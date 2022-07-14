- LUNA price sliced through the previous swing low at $1.60, but recovered quickly hinting at a potential scalp setup.
- Investors can expect Terra bulls to trigger a 15% run-up if certain conditions are met.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $1.60 will invalidate this bullish outlook.
LUNA price shows an interesting outlook, which suggests an opportunity for traders to scalp the next move. However, certain conditions need to be met for Terra bulls to trigger a run-up.
LUNA price ready for a quick bounce
LUNA price has dropped 40% after retesting a declining trend line for the third time. This move pushed the altcoin to sweep below the June 18 swing low at $1.60 to produce a lower low at $1.46.
There are two things to note here – the pullback collected liquidity resting below the June 18 swing low but managed to produce a four-hour candlestick close above it. This development indicates that the buyers are in control.
Therefore, traders can take advantage of the next move, which is likely going to be a swift recovery above the $1.94 hurdle, followed by a bounce. In addition to the first trigger, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 30 – the oversold zone – and is recovering.
The last time a series of such events occurred was on June 18 and it caused LUNA price to rally 73% in under ten days.
Since the aforementioned triggers are seen again, investors can expect LUNA price to trigger a quick 15% run-up to retest the declining trend line at roughly $2.23.
In a highly bullish case, this move could extend the rally to $2.80 to collect the liquidity resting above equal highs. Such a rally would constitute a 45% ascent for LUNA price from the $1.94 level.
LUNA/USDT 4-hour chart
While things might be starting to warm up for Terra bulls, investors need to pay close attention to LUNA price. A four-hour candlestick close below $1.60 will indicate a bearish regime and invalidate this bullish outlook. In such a case, LUNA price might slide lower to find stable support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
Two reasons why Shiba Inu’s SHIB price could crash lower
Shiba Inu price has been sitting on a mine that could blow up in the bulls’ face if they trigger a premature rally. Investors need to be patient when trading SHIB as it could result in a whipsaw, putting traders out of their positions.
Dogecoin price is on the cusp of a 35% rally
Dogecoin price shows its plans after tagging an inflection point that could trigger a run-up. Going forward, investors need to pay close attention to the buy zone and how DOGE reacts to it.
Market update: Bitcoin price triggers the infamous Pi Cycle Bottom!
Bitcoin price shows optimistic signals to close out Wednesday, July 13th’s trading session. During the New York session, the bears flexed a brief attack on the $18,900 barrier.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.