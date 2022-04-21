Neymar Jr, a football superstar, has entered the world of NFTs with a purchase of two Bored Ape Yacht club NFTs.

Neymar spent upwards of $1.1 million on acquiring the prized NFTs developed by Yuga Labs.

The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs hit an all-time high above 124 ETH.

Renowned football star Neymar Jr has purchased two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for upwards of $1.1 million. The purchase of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs by a renowned football celebrity has fueled a bullish outlook among investors.

BAYC NFT floor price hit a high above 124 ETH

The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the highest grossing NFT collections, developed by Yuga Labs, crossed 124 ETH today. This is a key milestone for the NFT collection as 124 ETH is its highest floor value since the beginning of 2022.

Interestingly, football superstar Neymar Jr has taken an interest in digital collectibles and acquired two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Based on sources, the footballer spent upwards of $1.1 million to acquire three unique NFTs from the collection of 10,000. Bored Ape 6633 with a signature expression and a tuxedo, Bored Ape 5269, one of the most expensive NFTs in the collection, Bored Ape 10953, with be-jewelled teeth are now Neymar Jr’s assets.

5269 Bored Ape Yacht Club

6633 Bored Ape Yacht Club

The acquisition of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs by celebrities and sports influencers is driving the popularity of the digital asset collection. The recent launch of ApeCoin, an NFT token, put the spotlight on owners of BAYC NFTs as they claimed their share of the digital asset.

The Brazilian footballer now owns two NFTs from one of the most prized collections on OpenSea and the digital asset ecosystem. Sources revealed that Neymar Jr paid $521,000, $624,000 for two of the three unique NFTs from the BAYC collection. Neymar now owns a total of 3 NFTs in his wallet "EneJayVault."

10953 Mutant Ape Yacht Club

Further research indicated the purchase was made on the OpenSea platform. Neymar used his “EneJayVault” wallet to fulfill the purchase and make a payment for the NFTs.