- Neymar Jr, a football superstar, has entered the world of NFTs with a purchase of two Bored Ape Yacht club NFTs.
- Neymar spent upwards of $1.1 million on acquiring the prized NFTs developed by Yuga Labs.
- The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs hit an all-time high above 124 ETH.
Renowned football star Neymar Jr has purchased two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for upwards of $1.1 million. The purchase of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs by a renowned football celebrity has fueled a bullish outlook among investors.
BAYC NFT floor price hit a high above 124 ETH
The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the highest grossing NFT collections, developed by Yuga Labs, crossed 124 ETH today. This is a key milestone for the NFT collection as 124 ETH is its highest floor value since the beginning of 2022.
Interestingly, football superstar Neymar Jr has taken an interest in digital collectibles and acquired two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Based on sources, the footballer spent upwards of $1.1 million to acquire three unique NFTs from the collection of 10,000. Bored Ape 6633 with a signature expression and a tuxedo, Bored Ape 5269, one of the most expensive NFTs in the collection, Bored Ape 10953, with be-jewelled teeth are now Neymar Jr’s assets.
5269 Bored Ape Yacht Club
6633 Bored Ape Yacht Club
The acquisition of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs by celebrities and sports influencers is driving the popularity of the digital asset collection. The recent launch of ApeCoin, an NFT token, put the spotlight on owners of BAYC NFTs as they claimed their share of the digital asset.
The Brazilian footballer now owns two NFTs from one of the most prized collections on OpenSea and the digital asset ecosystem. Sources revealed that Neymar Jr paid $521,000, $624,000 for two of the three unique NFTs from the BAYC collection. Neymar now owns a total of 3 NFTs in his wallet "EneJayVault."
10953 Mutant Ape Yacht Club
Further research indicated the purchase was made on the OpenSea platform. Neymar used his “EneJayVault” wallet to fulfill the purchase and make a payment for the NFTs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ECB fires up cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are all using the window of opportunity this morning afforded by comments from the Vice-President of the ECB, de Guindos, that a July rate hike is in the cards.
How ApeCoin entry to the Metaverse can send APE price to new all-time highs
ApeCoin price is undergoing a retracement after the massive run-up triggered on April 18. This move is likely going to allow bulls to recuperate for the next leg that will shatter through the current ceiling and set a new all-time high.
XRP whales enter buying spree making a breakout to $1 inevitable
XRP price remains subdued between two key levels, delaying its upswing. However, the next leg-up for the big crypto could trigger a rally for Ripple that pushes it toward long-awaited hurdles.
Vitalik Buterin believes his influence on Ethereum “keeps decreasing” for this reason
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes his influence on the ETH has diminished over the past few years. In a recent interview, Buterin revealed that he needs to alleviate people’s concerns to get his proposals accepted.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.