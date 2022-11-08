- FTX Token price knocks out support at $20.00 as declines stretch to $15.00.
- The war of words between Binance's CEO CZ and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried paints a grim picture for FTT.
- Tentative support at $15.00 is expected to prevent FTT price from plunging to $10.00.
FTX Token price is leaving no stone unturned in its wake as it plunges like a deadweight in the air. The token has been wrapped up in a war of words between two crypto heavyweights – Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Binance CEO and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) since the weekend. Meanwhile, FTT teeters at $17.20 at the time of writing amid what seems like a dead cat bounce from support at $15.00.
FTX Token price bleeds as the war between Binance and FTX exchanges escalates
Tensions have been simmering between a couple of the crypto industry's wealthiest executives, oblivious to the already dilapidated condition of the market. CZ took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume, is ready to sell approximately $530 million held in the FTT token, the native token of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange.
Although the Binance CEO later said that the liquidation was part of the exchange’s routine practice of offloading long-held assets, it is widely known SBF’s views on crypto regulation have made him an unpopular figure in the industry, with CZ a leading critic of his.
The trading arm of SBF’s crypto empire Alameda Research now also appears to be in trouble as a result of the FTT bloodbath, after an article published by CoinDesk, a crypto news site, cited problems at the fund.According to the article, far from containing a diversified portfolio of holdings, most of Alameda's balance sheet was made up of FTT tokens. It is rumored the article may even have prompted CZ to dump his holdings of the token.
Attempts by Alameda's CEO Caroline Ellison to allay concerns and clarify the matter yielded no results as investors rushed to withdraw funds from FTX exchange. At the time, Ellison reckoned, the balance sheet heavyweight in FTT tokens was, “for a subset of our corporate entities, we have over $10B of assets that aren't reflected here."
However, the massacre in FTT price has continued unabated, with over 22% in losses recorded over the last 24 hours. Bitfinex exchange also chimed in on the feud between the top executives, saying it could send Bitcoin and other cryptos down a rabbit hole.
"Bitcoin is once again on the retreat today, given continuing concerns about the Federal Reserve's ability to combat inflation and negative newsflow, as tensions between Binance and FTX emerged."
The downtrend in FTT price seems unstoppable
FTX Token price wallows in red waters while respecting a long-term falling channel. As aforementioned, FTT touched support at $15.00 – reinforced by the channel's lower boundary, before rebounding to trade at $17.20.
As observed on the chart, the token's position below the moving average hints at a progressing downtrend. Declines will be exacerbated if FTT fails to hold above the demand area at $15.00.
FTTUSD 3-day chart
Looking at the Direction Movement Index (DMI), it is doubtful that FTX Token price has exhausted the downtrend. If the divergence between the indicator's -DI (in green) and the +DI (in blue) is maxing out, odds will continue favoring a southbound move. Trading below the channel could quickly push FTT to $10.00 before bulls consider the possibility of another trend reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price action at risk of sliding over 12% as investor concerns grow
Ripple (XRP) price action is hanging against the ropes with Bitcoin price action and other major cryptocurrencies as the US midterms take center stage.
What US SEC’s win against LBRY Inc means for Ripple
US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) won its lawsuit against LBRY Inc after a New Hampshire judge announced that LBRY is an unregistered security, landing a milestone win for the regulator.
Bitcoin price action takes step back as US midterm results set to hit wires
Bitcoin action slips over 4% intraday and 7% with the weekend sell-off included. The uncertainty on the outcome of the US midterms weighs on investor sentiment and faces even more pressure in the aftermath of Musk tweeting to vote Republican as Tesla shares tank.
Binance Coin price could retrace to this level if bearish cues continue to prevail
Binance Coin price has not behaved very differently from the rest of the crypto market, declining by 3% in the span of 24 hours. The exchange coin is reacting to the broader market cues following Binance’s move to liquidate its FTT holdings.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.