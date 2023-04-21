The emergence of Artificial Intelligence abates NFT hype as BAYC floor price tanks to 16-month lows

- Artificial Intelligence is hitting the crypto market hard, taking the spotlight from NFTs.
- Non-Fungible Token collections are observing a fall in their floor prices, with Cryptopunk's value falling to July 2022 lows.
- AI integration into smart contracts is evolving the space with the inclusion of logic in deciding to execute the contracts.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is turning out to be the next big thing in terms of technology, replacing the fanfare that the crypto market accrued in the last couple of months. The impact of the same extends to all parts of the crypto space, including the industry favorite NFTs, which at once was all the hype in the market.
NFTs continue to lose traction
NFTs gained popularity towards the end of 2021, and by 2022 they held the most interest in the DeFi market. However, following the crypto market contagion of Q2 2022 and subsequent bankruptcies, investors began losing interest.
Consequently, floor prices of top collections, including Cryptopunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), fell to multi-month lows. Down to 47.5 ETH from 72 ETH in a month, Cryptopunks' floor price fell to July 2022 lows. Similarly, the BAYC floor price also dropped from 64 ETH to 46.7 ETH, dipping to a 16-month low.
BAYC floor price
The trading volume across marketplaces has also declined severely, and despite Blur and Opensea keeping the NFT market alive, the total trading volume has been below $300 million on a weekly basis. The declining demand is certainly the main cause behind the depreciating floor prices, as traders' weekly presence has dropped to November 2021 lows.
NFT market weekly traders
Additionally, the broader market bearishness is further reducing the value of top NFT tokens, including the likes of Apecoin (APE), LooksRare (LOOKS), and Stacks (STX). In the case of APE, the decline in floor prices added to the bearishness resulting in the altcoin falling by over 10% in the span of 48 hours to trade at $4.035.
Is AI feeding on its hype?
Although AI tokens have rallied significantly recently following the rise of ChatGPT's popularity and competitors. Nevertheless, being crypto assets, these tokens are still following the broader market cues.
In line with this bearishness, the likes of The Graph (GRT), SingularityNET (AGIX), etc., took a hit and fell by around and over 10% in the last week. The only large market cap AI tokens that noted a relatively better performance in the same duration were Render and Injective, observing a 2.61% increase and 5% decrease, respectively.
AI's impact on crypto increased after Elon Musk decreed his interest lay more in the former than the latter now.
“I used to be in crypto, but now I got interested in AI"— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2023
But in general, AI usage too is stepping up, with many developers integrating emerging technology with smart contracts. Smart contracts currently read and execute the instructions as is. However, the integration of Adaptive systems resulted in the added benefit of logic in the decision-making princess of whether or not the contract should be executed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet. Therefore, a continuation of the ongoing 2023 BTC rally is still possible.
Sushiswap price under siege of bearish coup with 20% implosion at risk
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price is seeing traders run for the hills on Friday as Bitcoin is sliding further away sub-$30,000 as the recovery rally is losing steam. To make matters worse, this altcoin season looks to be one of the worst seasons in terms of performance.
Axie Infinity price wavers as investors wait out the $175 million token unlock
AXS price has wobbled ahead of the upcoming token unlock event scheduled for April 23, causing the token to drop by a significant margin while it gives traders a chance to buy the dip.
Hedera Hashgraph price flirts with 10% drop on Friday
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price has seen sentiment changing overnight on Wednesday with a sharp drop in price valuation. Since then, bulls have not been able to claw back ground from bears in an attempt to pare back any losses.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.