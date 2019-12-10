The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin cannot escape the range, drags the market down

- Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the previous range after a failed recovery attempt.
- Altcoins are moving in sync with the first digital currency.
The cryptocurrency market is flashing red again. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK). The coin has gained over 9% amid the bearish market. Tezos, Monday's growth leader, now leading the decline with nearly 7% of on day-to-day losses.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $200 billion; an average daily trading volume stayed retreated to $59 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 66.9%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is hovering around $7,350 during Asian hours; This area is reinforced with technical levels, which make it hard to break. Once it happens, the sell-off may be extended towards the lowest level of the previous week at $7,080. On the upside, the local resistance is created by a combination of SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on the 1-hour chart.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum is struggling to settle above $148.00; Early Asian growth to $148,30 was reversed as ETH/USDD is now trading at $147.23, which is 1.5% lower from this time on Monday and unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday. The initial support awaits us at the intraday low of $146.60. Once it is out of the way, the next support of $145.90 ( the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) will come into focus.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP tested area above $0.2300 on Monday but returned to $0.2228 by the time of writing. XRP/USD has lost nearly 2% since this time on Monday amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The initial support is created by psychological $0.2200 reinforced by the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.2300 for the bullish momentum to gain traction.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
