- Bitcoin is hovering around $10,250, critical $10,000 limits the downside.
- Bitcoin SV is the best-perfroming altcoin with over 4.5% of gains.
The global cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early European hours on Tuesday. Bitcoin is range-bound with bearish bias while the majority of altcoins are directionless, influenced by speculative and technical factors. The total market capitalization dropped to $264 billion, an average daily trading volume sits at $56 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to $69.7%.
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,260, off the intraday high registered on approach to $10,400. The price of the first digital asset has been range-bound with bearish bias since the end of the previous week with $10,000 now back in focus.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.5 billion, is changing hands at $181.30. ETH/USD has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has retreated from the intraday high of $184.50.
Ripple's XRP is going nowhere. The third-largest cryptocurrency asset with the market value of $11.2 billion is sitting marginally below $0.2600, immovable both since the beginning of the day and on a day-on-day basis. The strong trendline support is created on approach to $0.2550, the resistance awaits the bulls at $0.2600.
Read also: Bitmain stays ahead of competition with the launch of 2 new ASIC-based Bitcoin miners
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the biggest loser of the day. The 9th largest altcoin is down 4.5% on a day-on-day basis. Cardano (ADA) turns out to be the best-performing asset out of top-20. The coin has gained 3.5% on a day-on-day basis to trade at $0.0477.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: One more hurdle and BTC/USD rallies above $11,600 – Confluence Detector
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green. Bitcoin is struggling to correct the negative retracement on the day after sliding 0.54%. Ethereum and Ripple are slightly bullish posting minor gains on the day.
TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160
TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $180.00 as ETH 2.0 nears the final stage
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.6 billion has broken above $180.00 to trade at $182.40 to trade at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and about 1% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats from intraday high; retains bullish bias
Litecoin jumped to $73.23 during early Asian hours only to retreat to $71.04 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has gained nearly 4% in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.