The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins locked in ranges amid low trading activity

- Bitcoin has settled above $10,600, further upside is limited.
- Ethereum Classic is the best-performing altcoin with nearly 5% of gains.
There are some green shoots on the cryptocurrency market in Asia; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins are still locked in tight ranges. The total market capitalization stayed at $268 billion, unchanged from this time on Wednesday, while an average daily trading volume retreated to $50 billion; Bitcoin's market dominance edged higher towards $70.8%.
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,610, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. The first digital asset has settled above $10,600, however, the further upside seems to be limited due to low trading activity.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.9 billion, is changing hands at $175.87. The coin has lost nearly 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and touched $173.83 low during early Asian hours. Ethereum has retreated from the recent high at $183.00 and has been sliding down ever since.
Ripple's XRP slipped back below $0.2600 barrier amid range-bound trading with a bearish bias. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle to mitigate an initial pressure and proceed with the recovery.
Read also: Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD spikes by 3.34% in 15 mins
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 with nearly 5% of gains. ETC/USD is changing hands at $7.13 amid strong bullish trend. Ethereum Classic is now the 16th largest coin with the current market value of $807 million.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls lose steam around $10,650 mark
BTC/USD had a bearish Wednesday as the bulls lost steam around the $10,650-mark. The price dropped slightly from $10,635 to $10,587 over the day. This Thursday, the price has gone down further to $10,565.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks away from rest rising 5%
Ethereum Classic is throwing jabs at the barriers ahead of it and does not need any assistance from the other cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is beginning to consolidate above $10,500, ETC is shaking the ground above $7.0.
Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD rejected at $300 again
Since Bitcoin Cash broke the recovery trendline commenced earlier this week, the price has had a bearish inclination. It became an uphill task to sustain the gains above the critical $300 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $300.
Social Media dApp iZbreaker collaborates with Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced its partnership with the latest social media dApp iZbreaker. This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It is meant to be an invite-only community that will connect friends from around the world.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.