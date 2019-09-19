The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red

- Bitcoin is hovering at $9,800 with short-term bearish bias
- Altcoins are under strong selling pressure.
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion; an average daily trading increased to $67 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to 67.4%, which is the lowest level in more than a month.
What’s going on in the market
North Korea wants to create its own digital currency to escape international sanctions and bypass the dollar-based financial system
Read more: North Korea builds its own version of Bitcoin
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,870, having recovered from the intraday low registered at $9,600. The first digital coin has lost about 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours and settled below critical $10,000 amid high market volatility.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22.4 billion has lost over 3% in recent 24 hours and 1.7% since the beginning of the day to trade at $208.87. A strong growth above critical $200.00 improved the longer-term technical picture; however, we will need to see a recovery above $210.00 to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure.
Ripple's XRP dropped below critical $0.30 amid strong technical correction from the intraday high of $0.3127. The coin is down 6% since the beginning of the day and 2% in recent 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,800, vulnerable to new losses
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover above $9,800 after a bloody crash towards $9.600 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,860, down 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD reverses Wednesday’s gains, goes below $74.0
Monero (XMR) is one of the biggest losers among top-20 coins. XMR/USD has lost nearly 10% since the beginning of Thursday to trade at $73.64 by press time.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD goodbye $0.32, hello $0.28
Ripple is making a comeback into the rags just as quickly as it ascended to the riches. The gains accrued from earlier in the week majestically cleared multiple resistance levels starting with the simple moving averages.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.