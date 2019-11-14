The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) releases a new report on crypto regulation

- The AFME, Association for Financial Markets in Europe, has provided its recommendation on crypto regulations.
- Achieving the convergence of regulatory frameworks with global and regional initiatives should remain a top priority.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), has published a new report with its recommendation on crypto regulation.
A new report by the AFME, sets out five recommendations for achieving supervisory convergence in regulating crypto assets across the bloc.
They believe that a pan-European crypto-asset classification scheme needs to be established, that can foster a common understanding of various terms and activities relating to crypto-assets in financial services.
AFME’s managing director and head of technology, James Kemp, said:
There has been a rapid rise in the development of crypto-assets, however, to realise those benefits, it is increasingly important that crypto-asset regulation is coordinated at the regional and global level to foster innovation while promoting financial stability and ensuring a level playing field.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin resumes the decline after a consolidation period
Bitcoin crashed below $8,700 and tested $8,550 during early Asian hours on Thursday. The coin moved outside the recent range and extended the downside into the end of the week. BTC/USD has lost 2% since the beginning of the day and 1% in recent 24 hours.
Altcoin segment: bullish war drums
Sunny King, the creator of the consensus protocol Proof of Stake (PoS), has stated in a recent interview that Bitcoin has a vital role as a reference value in the crypto-verse, but that the highest growth potential is in the Altcoin segment.
ETH/USD hovers around $185.00, vulnerable to further losses
ETH/USD is trading at $185.27 at the time of writing, having recovered from the intraday low of $184.11. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Thursday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD smashes below critical support of $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP extended thee sell-off to $0.2633 on Thursday. The coin is moving in sync with the market, controlled by bearish sentiments. A sustainable move below $0.2700 support bodes ill for XRP's short-term forecast, making it vulnerable to further losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.