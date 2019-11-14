The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) releases a new report on crypto regulation

The AFME, Association for Financial Markets in Europe, has provided its recommendation on crypto regulations.

Achieving the convergence of regulatory frameworks with global and regional initiatives should remain a top priority.

A new report by the AFME, sets out five recommendations for achieving supervisory convergence in regulating crypto assets across the bloc.

They believe that a pan-European crypto-asset classification scheme needs to be established, that can foster a common understanding of various terms and activities relating to crypto-assets in financial services.

AFME’s managing director and head of technology, James Kemp, said: