Tezos technical analysis: XTZ/USD spikes up following Coinbase listing

- XTZ/USD is currently priced at $1.25.
- This Tuesday, the daily price chart went above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
XTZ/USD daily chart
Following the Coinbase listing, XTZ/USD spiked from $1.01 to $1.22 this Tuesday. The price went further up to $1.25 in the early hours of Wednesday. Tuesday’s price action went past both the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour XTZ/USD chart is trending above the green Ichimoku cloud. The price is currently trending in a downward wedge formation. The SMA 20 has crossed over with the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. The Elliot oscillator shows increasing bullish momentum.
XTZ/USD hourly chart
The hourly XTZ/USD shows that the relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending in the overbought zone. The SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves have both crossed over with the SMA 200 curve, which is a bullish sign. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is widening, indicating increasing market volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls face only one prominent resistance level on path back to $10,000
BTC/USD went up from $9,600 to $9,697 in the early hours of Wednesday, stringing along two bullish days in a row. The hourly breakdown shows that BTC/USD attempted to breach $9,700 before, but it met resistance and fell to $9,540.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD continues price consolidation
LTC/USD went up from $90.50 to $91 in the early hours of Wednesday. The four latest sessions are trending in a flag formation. The hourly price chart shows that the price went up to $91.85, where it met resistance and fell to $90.15. After that, it went up again to $91.56, where it met resistance again.
Tezos technical analysis: XTZ/USD spikes up following Coinbase listing
Following the Coinbase listing, XTZ/USD spiked from $1.01 to $1.22 this Tuesday. The price went further up to $1.25 in the early hours of Wednesday. Tuesday’s price action went past both the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD near-term double-top formation
BCH is trading firmly in the green, decent gains of some 4.90%. BCH/USD near-term produces a double-top via the 60-min view. Daily price action is stuck within a narrowing pennant structure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.