Tezos technical analysis: XTZ/USD on full throttles in the wake of Coinbase listing

- Coinbase listing sends XTZ/USD to the moon.
- MACD bullish divergence at the moment suggests the bulls have control.
Tezos price exploded in fireworks towering above the cryptocurrency horizon. The brilliant gains exceeding 30% in a single day came after Coinbase announced the listing of the XTZ token. From the support at $1.00, Tezos made a compelling move above the hurdle at $1.2. An impressive high was formed at $1.2995 before correcting to the current $1.23.
XTZ/USD daily chart
Looking at the daily chart the price stepped above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and extended that gains above the 100-day SMA. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossed into the positive zone. Besides, bullish divergence at the moment suggests the bulls have control.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
The 4—hour chart shows Tezos settling in a flag pattern. Attempts to break above the flag resistance failed at $1.25. However, technical levels are still positive and upward correction is still a possibility in the near-term. The full stochastic oscillator is leveling within the overbought suggesting bullish influence is taking center stage. On the other hand, retreat from the levels above 70 will signal a reversal. The MACD has a massive bullish divergence suggesting increasing selling buying pressure in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Upward gusty winds in the European morning
The technical configuration of Ethereum and XRP support the case for an upside breakout in both cryptocurrencies. In Bitcoin, the outlook has significantly improved and has begun showing a higher probability of a short-term change of direction.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD triangle breakout lingers
NEO has endured the bear pressure in the first two days of the week only to come out successful. The crypto pressed down by the intense pressure failed to find support at $14 and $12 respectively.
Buyers are squeezed out of the crypto market
Bitcoin has difficulties with recovering above $10K, starting to slip in the range of $9,400 to $9,800. It means that there is more and more probability of decline at least to the next round level by $9K.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD eyes $400 in fresh mid-week gains
Following a few days of enduring extreme bear pressure, Bitcoin Cash price and has surfaced above the horizon. The entire market is also in the green as bulls come back on a revenge mission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.